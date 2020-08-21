Shares of Banks and Lenders Fall Amid Economic Concerns -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders continued to fall. The sector has been under-loved during the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes' rallies to all-time highs.

Marble Ridge Capital LP, a hedge-fund firm known for investing in distressed companies, is shutting down after a government inquiry found that founder Dan Kamensky tried to suppress bidding for a piece of bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. A spokesman for Marble Ridge said Friday it is "winding down."

The decision marks a stunning fall for Mr. Kamensky, who built a reputation sifting through the subprime mortgage meltdown, founded Marble Ridge in 2015 and grew it to a firm with roughly $1 billion in assets under management.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com