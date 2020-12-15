Stimulus bets, Apple push Nasdaq to closing high

Lawmakers are also making progress toward a massive government spending bill.

The Dow rallied 337 points. The S&P 500 rose 47 points to snap its longest losing streak since September. The Nasdaq tacked on 155 points, rising to a fresh record closing high.

"It's actually kind of upsetting to me that we haven't had it done already and that bothers me about politics, but I think that's why the market is definitely up today. Remember, the market is forward looking. I think we definitely get a stimulus package going into it... If they don't get it done in 2020, they need to get it done in 2021. And that is something that you will see pretty much immediately after Joe Biden is sworn in as president."

Apple was the stock of the day. The tech giant took surged to a more than 3-month high on a report that Apple plans to increase production of the iPhone next year by 30 percent. Shares of Apple rallied nearly 5 percent.

Moderna is on track to get emergency regulatory authority in the U.S. for its COVID-19 vaccine after FDA staff endorsed the vaccine's safety and efficacy in documents released on Tuesday. An outside panel is set to review the vaccine on Thursday. The FDA typically follows the advice of that panel, which could pave the way for the shots to be given out early next week. Shares of Moderna, however, fell more than 5 percent. Pfizer's vaccine started being used this week. Its stock lost nearly 2 percent Tuesday.