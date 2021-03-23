Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 03/23 08:29:35 pm
3909.18 PTS   -0.80%
02:54pS&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble
RE
02:54pS&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble
RE
02:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Dip Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks Dip Amid Powell's Testimony

03/23/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anna Hirtenstein and Amber Burton

U.S. stocks edged down Tuesday as investors digested testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 ticked down 0.2%, a modest move for the broad market index. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%.

Mr. Powell, in a joint appearance with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, reiterated in a congressional hearing that the central bank will continue providing support to the economy through loose monetary policy. Mr. Powell also said he doesn't expect the $1.9 trillion stimulus package will lead to an increase in inflation, but he emphasized that the central bank has tools to deal with rising price pressures if necessary.

Investors are also reassessing their expectations for a fast and widespread global recovery, which had led to rising bets earlier this year that companies sensitive to an economic recovery would benefit. Rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and recent extensions to lockdowns in Germany, France and Italy are also weighing on sentiment.

"It feels like the reflation theme is running into a few roadblocks," said Sebastian Mackay, a multiasset fund manager at Invesco. "We are probably in a cyclical recovery, but we may have gotten ahead of ourselves. This is a pause for thought: how rapid is this recovery actually going to be?"

The bond market is stabilizing, with the 10-year Treasury note yield easing down for a third straight day to 1.652%, from 1.682% on Monday. Expectations for an economic recovery have pushed bond yields higher in recent weeks, posing a challenge to tech companies and other industries that benefited from low borrowing costs.

"The major story is still what's happening in bond yields," said Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. "Inflation expectations have markedly risen, so the big question in the market has been: What will the Fed do?"

ViacomCBS dropped 4.5% after the media conglomerate said it would sell $2 billion of common shares and $1 billion of preferred stock.

Cruise line shares are falling amid doubts about the coming summer season. Carnival Corp. was down 6.8% and Royal Caribbean Group shed 6%.

Though many investors still expect a big economic rebound in 2021, some say they are still awaiting more proof.

"I want to see more data confirming the strong recovery, because I do think we've gone about as far as we can go without starting to see the evidence," said Tim Courtney, chief investment officer at Exencial Wealth Advisors. "The fourth quarter earnings were a good strong bit of evidence, but the market is going to want to start to back up these huge price moves we've seen with some real earnings and seeing some real growth."

In commodities, Brent-crude futures, the international energy benchmark, dropped 6% to $60.72 a barrel. After surging for much of 2021, oil prices have slid back in recent days. Analysts and traders attribute the retreat to softening purchases of crude by refiners in Asia, Covid-19 restrictions that threaten to knock demand in Europe and an increase in U.S. crude supplies. Rising bond yields have also prompted some investors to pull money from commodity markets, traders say.

"We have increased concerns about vaccines and increased lockdowns, pushing the expected demand recovery out a few months in time," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic bank SEB. There is more supply of crude coming from Iran, he said.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.2%, led by losses in travel stocks. The German government imposed another four-week lockdown, with restrictions over the Easter holiday.

Among European equities, Swedish auto maker Volvo tumbled 7% after saying that the global chip shortage prompted it to reduce production in the second quarter.

Turkey's benchmark stock index fell 0.1%, extending declines after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the central bank chief. It has lost over 10% this week so far. The Turkish lira depreciated 0.9% against the dollar, after plunging 7.5% on Monday in the biggest single-day selloff in nearly three years.

In Asia, most major benchmarks declined by the close of trading. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.3%. The U.S. and its allies placed sanctions against Chinese officials over the treatment of the Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic group.

The New Zealand dollar depreciated 1.9% against the U.S. dollar after the government put forward a plan to cool the housing market through changes to tax incentives. House prices have seen double-digit growth this past year, but these measures could slow the economy.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com and Amber Burton at Amber.Burton@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1451ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.79% 32468.94 Delayed Quote.6.60%
HANG SENG -1.35% 28520.06 Real-time Quote.6.17%
NASDAQ 100 -0.25% 13039.816831 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.84% 13251.75358 Delayed Quote.3.80%
S&P 500 -0.61% 3914.65 Delayed Quote.4.18%
All news about S&P 500
02:54pS&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble
RE
02:54pS&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble
RE
02:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Dip Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
02:12pReal Estate Brokerage Compass to Launch Initial Public Offering of $936 Milli..
MT
01:27pUS Stocks Head Lower as Europe's Largest Economies Brace for COVID-19 Resurge..
MT
01:13pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Head Lower With Oil as Europe's Largest Economies Brac..
MT
01:08pNew Home Sales Plunged 18% in February to Miss Expectations Amid Winter Storm..
MT
01:06pEquities, oil prices dip on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
RE
12:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver in Midday Trading Ahead of Powell's Te..
DJ
12:08pUS Stocks Head Lower With Oil as Europe's Largest Economies Brace for Resurge..
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. 92 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.65%
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION 60.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.47%
NEXTERA ENERGY 74.12 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.39%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 78.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.15%
NETFLIX, INC. 539.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.13%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 32.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.67%
THE GAP, INC. 27.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.83%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 25.31 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.90%
PVH CORP. 95.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.07%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 18.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.-20.91%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ