Stocks Hover Near Record Territory

By Anna Hirtenstein and Karen Langley

Major U.S. stock indexes hovered near record territory Friday, remaining on pace to end the week with muted gains.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were recently drifting around the flatline, after notching record closes on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, ticked down 0.2%. All three indexes are on track for weekly gains of about 1%.

Stocks have stayed in record territory this week, buoyed by movement toward a fresh round of stimulus spending, strong corporate earnings and progress in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. In one new development, President Biden said the U.S. has struck deals to buy another 200 million vaccine doses.

But after a march higher to start the year, some investors caution that stocks are looking pricey, potentially muting future returns even if the economy continues to strengthen. The S&P 500 traded Thursday at 22.42 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, above a five-year average of 17.95.

"We are at some reasonably stretched valuations," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede. "I think if we didn't have those sort of valuations, the market probably would be up more on these sort of news items."

Investors also are grappling with the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, as new variants of the virus and hurdles faced by vaccination programs cloud expectations for the timing of economic recovery.

"In the short term, it remains unclear when lockdowns will end, and whether consumers will rush out to spend on travel and entertainment when they are free to do so," said Willem Sels, chief investment officer of HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management.

Still, Mr. Sels remains optimistic about the prospects for growth. "Stock markets tend to look ahead and should be supported by the prospect of the global reopening," he said.

As the corporate earnings season slowly winds down, investors have been cheered by stronger-than-expected reports. With results in from about three-quarters of S&P 500 companies, more than 80% have surpassed estimates, according to FactSet. Profits from companies in the stock index are now expected to have grown 2.8% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, a sharp improvement from the decline of more than 9% that was projected at the end of December.

"There is more confidence about earnings growth as we go through earnings season, more guidance from companies which look very promising, " said Shaniel Ramjee, multiasset fund manager at Pictet Asset Management. "Even some of the most affected areas like travel and leisure have had a slightly more positive tone."

The week also brought reassurance that monetary policy is likely to continue supporting markets and the economy, with Chairman Jerome Powell saying Wednesday that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to consider raising rates or reducing bond purchases for the foreseeable future.

"Will stocks move upward forever? No. But for the moment, the ingredients are there for a rising stock market," said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington Private Bank.

Among individual stocks, dating app Bumble rose 13% after surging 64% in its trading debut Thursday. PayPal added 4.1%, extending gains into a second day after it said it expects to double its active accounts by 2025. HubSpot, a software company, soared 17% after it reported a jump in revenue in the fourth quarter.

In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 1.195%, from 1.157% Thursday.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.1%. Australia's SPX/ASX 200 Index declined 0.6% as a five-day lockdown was imposed in the state of Victoria. Some markets in the region including China, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year and other holidays.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com and Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1449ET