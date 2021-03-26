Stocks Open Higher, On Pace for Weekly Increase

By Joe Wallace

Stocks opened higher Friday, putting the three major U.S. stock indexes on course for modest weekly gains.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.4% after the broad gauge of large-cap stocks snapped a two-day losing streak on Thursday. The gains at the opening pushed the S&P 500 into positive territory for the week. The Nasdaq Composite index ticked up 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%.

Stocks have struggled for direction in recent sessions. Investors are weighing signals that the U.S. economy is primed for a spell of rapid growth against concerns about rising bond yields and a jump in coronavirus cases that threatens to stymie European economies.

Higher yields have posed a particular problem to shares of technology companies, calling into question their current valuations when much of their profits won't materialize for a while. A strengthening dollar, signs of growing strategic rivalry between the U.S. and China, strained global supply chains and the prospect of a rise in inflation have also unsettled the stock market, investors say.

"Generally things look pretty good, but it is a very unstable environment," said Suzanne Hutchins, head of real return investments at Newton Investment Management. "There is a lot of indigestion in the market, but I don't think it necessarily puts paid to the direction of travel."

Ms. Hutchins said she expects a booming U.S. economy to fuel further gains for stocks.

U.S. household spending fell 1% during a bout of cold weather in parts of the country in February, Commerce Department data showed. Personal income fell 7.1%.

In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes ticked up to 1.678%, from 1.614% Thursday. It was as low as 0.915% in early January. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

"We've had a massive move in the 10-year yields since the start of the year," Ms. Hutchins said. "Right now, the market is sort of digesting that move." She thinks 10-year yields can rise to 2% without causing serious difficulty for shares.

Treasury prices may be recovering some lost ground this week in part because pension funds are rebalancing their portfolios heading into the end of the quarter by buying bonds, Ms. Hutchins said.

Shares of major banks including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup rose ahead of the bell in New York. The Federal Reserve on Thursday said temporary limits on dividend payments and share buybacks will end for most lenders after June 30.

GameStop's wild ride continued. Shares of the videogame retailer, a favorite among traders on online forums, rose 5.4% in premarket trading after jumping 53% on Thursday.

Oil prices swung higher, extending a volatile spell for the world's most important commodity market. Prices for Brent-crude futures, the benchmark in international energy markets, rose 2% to $63.10 a barrel.

Traders continued to monitor the blockage caused by the grounding of a container ship in the Suez Canal, a thoroughfare for crude oil and petroleum products. Members of the shipping industry warned a resumption of traffic through the channel could be days, if not weeks, away.

Stocks were buoyant in overseas markets. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%, led higher by shares of basic-resource and oil-and-gas companies, which are sensitive to the outlook for the economy.

China's Shanghai Composite Index, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng all rose roughly 1.6% by the close.

