Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks Rise as Tech Shares Rebound -- 2nd Update

03/09/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Wursthorn and Caitlin Ostroff

Technology stocks rebounded Tuesday and treated the Nasdaq Composite to its best session in more than four months, a day after the index slid into correction territory.

Investors appeared to bargain-hunt, pouncing on stocks that had been beaten down over the past several weeks. Shares of Tesla, Roku and Square all rose by double-digit percentages, while tech's heavyweights, Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook, each added more than 3%.

At the same time, a selloff in government bonds paused for the first time in five sessions. The yield on the 10-year Treasurys ticked lower to 1.545% on Tuesday. It had ended the previous day at 1.594%, the highest level in more than a year.

The stabilization in bond markets helped tech shares recoup some of their losses, investors said. Money managers expect many companies in the sector to continue to benefit from increased online shopping and at-home access to media, entertainment and computing options even as Covid-19 lockdowns ease.

"It is this buy-the-dip mentality," said Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "It's not like we've changed our long-term view on tech. Everyone expects it to do well -- it was just really expensive."

The Nasdaq rose 464.66 points, or 3.7%, to 13073.82, its largest one-day percentage gain since Nov. 4. The rally shaved the index's decline from its Feb. 12 high to 7.2%.

The S&P 500 added 54.09 points, or 1.4%, to 3875.44. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 30.30 points, or 0.1%, to 31832.74, after rising more than 300 points earlier in the session. The blue-chip index is off just 0.4% from its record set last month.

The buy-the-dip mentality had been largely absent during a broader rotation out of growth stocks and into shares of companies better positioned to benefit from an economic upswing. But opportunistic buying has been a reliable constant during previous episodes of stock-market pullbacks, as with the dizzying climb stocks mounted after last March's slide.

On Tuesday, that buying translated into massive gains that cut the recent losses suffered by some stocks in as much as half. Helping the market's overall mood were signs that lawmakers remain on track to pass the latest version of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package later this week.

But some investors say the big gains likely won't translate into an end of the volatility. Too many questions remain, from whether the additional stimulus Congress plans to inject into the economy will lead to inflation to concerns that high-growth stocks like Tesla remain expensive.

"There will be heightened volatility as long as the path of inflation remains as uncertain as it is," said Jase Auby, chief investment officer for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. Mr. Auby said the pension fund's stock allocation is currently tilted toward value stocks, or shares of companies more likely to benefit in a reflationary environment.

For now, investors appeared to be putting those concerns on hold.

Tesla shares led the S&P 500, rising $110.58, or 20%, to $673.58, cutting the electric car maker's loss over the past month to about 21%. Roku shares added $33.92, or 10%, to $361.11, while Square gained $23.22, or 12%, to $225.09.

Big tech stocks also rallied. Apple shares rose $4.72, or 4.1%, to $121.09, Amazon added $110.90, or 3.8%, to $3,062.85 and Facebook gained $10.43, or 4.1%, to $265.74.

Several of those stock are featured in ARK Investment Management's five popular exchange-traded funds, all of which rose more than 7%. The gains helped stem a wave of losses that, at one point, had knocked the five actively managed funds down more than 20% from their recent highs.

Meme stocks rallied, too. Shares in GameStop gained $52.40, or 27%, to $246.90 as shares climbed for a second day after the board tapped Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to lead a committee dedicated to transforming the retailer. AMC Entertainment added $1.21, or 13%, to $10.50.

Much of the stock market had tracked higher with technology stocks throughout Tuesday's trading session. But as the session wore on, investors appeared to pull back from sectors that had been main beneficiaries of the reflation trade, including financials, industrials and energy stocks.

Some investors now expect that bond markets could calm as appetite for U.S. government debt revives following the sharp rise in yields. The 10-year Treasury yield was as low as 0.915% near the start of the year.

"We think a big part of the bond-yield move has played out," said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. "At this level of yields, we do expect additional buyers to come in. That tends to stabilize the yield level."

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ticked up 0.8%. In Asia, major indexes were mixed. The Shanghai Composite dropped 1.8%, and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1%.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com and Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 31832.74 Delayed Quote.2.91%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.41% 2984.02 Real-time Quote.4.38%
NASDAQ 100 4.03% 12794.491467 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.69% 13073.824517 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NIKKEI 225 0.99% 29027.94 Real-time Quote.4.73%
S&P 500 1.42% 3875.44 Delayed Quote.2.29%
All news about S&P 500
05:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Tech Shares Rebound -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:27pUS Stocks End Higher as Tech Stocks Rebound; Treasury Yields Lower
MT
05:27pVolatility Hits the Sizzling SPAC Market
DJ
05:17pTech Rallies As Nasdaq Rebounds From Correction Territory -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Tech Shares Rebound
DJ
05:10pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Higher as Tech Stocks Rebound; Treasury Yields Lowe..
MT
04:31pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
04:27pTesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
RE
04:26pGlobal stocks rally as yields step back
RE
04:22pNasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TESLA, INC. 673.58 Delayed Quote.19.64%
TERADYNE, INC. 113.34 Delayed Quote.8.77%
ETSY, INC. 206.79 Delayed Quote.8.69%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 543.51 Delayed Quote.8.14%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 114.22 Delayed Quote.8.08%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 76.58 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
HANESBRANDS INC. 19.79 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
NOV INC. 16.12 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
DISCOVERY, INC. 63.01 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
APA CORPORATION 21.6 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ