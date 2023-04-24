Stocks Waver Amid More Earnings -- Update

By Anna Hirtenstein and Charley Grant

Stocks drifted Monday afternoon as earnings trickled in from companies including Coca-Cola. Credit Suisse also reported Monday, while First Republic is scheduled to post earnings after markets close.

Earnings from major tech companies are coming up later this week, including Microsoft and Alphabet on Tuesday, Meta on Wednesday and Amazon on Thursday.

Markets are likely to remain on the quiet side this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's next meeting "unless we see a material surprise coming through in the key earnings releases," according to Laura Cooper, macro strategist at BlackRock.

"What we're looking for is around the impact of the inflationary backdrop, as well as the slowing economic growth and the impact that that has on curbing consumer demand," she said.

In recent market action:

-- The S&P 500 was little-changed Monday afternoon, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%. -- The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note crept lower to 3.519%, from 3.570% at Friday's close. -- Oil prices rose, with the most actively-traded Brent futures contract gaining 1% to around $82 a barrel. The S&P energy sector advanced 1.6%. -- First Republic stock gained nearly 10% ahead of its earnings announcement.

