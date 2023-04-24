Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P 500
  News
  Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  03:02:55 2023-04-24 pm EDT
4133.53 PTS   +0.00%
02:33pStocks Waver Amid More Earnings -- Update
DJ
12:46pTexas Manufacturing Contraction Deepens in April as Production Stalls, Outlooks Worsen
MT
12:24pStocks Fall Amid More Earnings
DJ
Stocks Waver Amid More Earnings -- Update

04/24/2023 | 02:33pm EDT
By Anna Hirtenstein and Charley Grant


Stocks drifted Monday afternoon as earnings trickled in from companies including Coca-Cola. Credit Suisse also reported Monday, while First Republic is scheduled to post earnings after markets close.

Earnings from major tech companies are coming up later this week, including Microsoft and Alphabet on Tuesday, Meta on Wednesday and Amazon on Thursday.

Markets are likely to remain on the quiet side this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's next meeting "unless we see a material surprise coming through in the key earnings releases," according to Laura Cooper, macro strategist at BlackRock.

"What we're looking for is around the impact of the inflationary backdrop, as well as the slowing economic growth and the impact that that has on curbing consumer demand," she said.

In recent market action: 

 
   -- The S&P 500 was little-changed Monday afternoon, while the Dow Jones 
      Industrial Average gained 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%. 
 
   -- The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note crept lower to 3.519%, 
      from 3.570% at Friday's close. 
 
   -- Oil prices rose, with the most actively-traded Brent futures contract 
      gaining 1% to around $82 a barrel. The S&P energy sector advanced 1.6%. 
 
   -- First Republic stock gained nearly 10% ahead of its earnings 
      announcement.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1432ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.97% 674.32 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
BRENT OIL 1.39% 82.45 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.67% 281.05 Delayed Quote.19.16%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.31% 12032.36 Real-time Quote.15.34%
S&P 500 0.02% 4133.59 Real-time Quote.7.66%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -0.54% 63.68 Delayed Quote.0.69%
WTI 1.29% 78.705 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 15.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.70%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.385 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.95%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 183.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.65%
MEDTRONIC PLC 89.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.09%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 34.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.85%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. 28.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.51%
VIATRIS INC. 9.305 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.58%
KEYCORP 11.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.75%
FIRST SOLAR, INC. 207.51 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.32%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 42.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.77%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
