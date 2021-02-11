Log in
S&P 500

(SP500)
Stocks Waver Despite Tech Gains

02/11/2021 | 02:16pm EST
By Caitlin Ostroff and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks dropped Thursday, giving up earlier gains and suggesting investors are at an impasse following last month's stretch of wild trading.

The S&P 500 slipped from session highs, as losses accumulated across shares of communications, industrial, energy and financial companies. The market's lone bright spot Thursday, tech stocks, gave up around half of their gains, hobbling, for the moment, at attempt at a gain for major indexes.

The S&P 500 was recently down 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 107 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% in recent trading.

No significant catalysts led to the turnaround. But some investors pointed to an ongoing conversation around whether valuations are stretched that appears to be playing out across the market.

On one hand, traditional metrics like price-to-earnings ratios suggest stocks are trading near their priciest levels ever, a prospect investors generally fear since that suggests future returns will be muted. On the other, several investors say that picture fails to take into account the impact of low interest rates, which tend to increase the future earnings of companies.

"There's a great debate going on around valuation," said Jace Aubry, chief investment officer of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, a $165.4 billion pension fund. Factoring in the current level of low rates, Mr. Aubry says U.S. stocks appear undervalued.

"I lean toward optimism," Mr. Aubry added.

Most calls on Wall Street line up with Mr. Aubry's view that stocks have more room to run as long as interest rates remain low.

That outlook doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated a day earlier that the central bank will continue to bolster the economy with low interest rates and hefty asset purchases.

Fresh economic data suggested more work remains on reinvigorating the economy and added pressure on lawmakers to work out a deal on additional stimulus. Data showed that 793,000 Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended Feb. 6, while new applications for the prior week were revised higher to 812,000.

Broadly positive quarterly earnings have supported markets in recent weeks, with several more companies reporting upbeat results on Thursday, investors said.

The "U.S. earnings season has really been phenomenal," said Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "There are fundamental reasons for stocks to go higher."

Shares of Zebra Technologies, which makes equipment such as bar code readers, rallied 10% after reporting better-than-expected earnings, sparking broader gains across the tech sector.

Zillow Group, meanwhile, jumped 14% after the home-sales website reported a sharp rise in traffic last quarter and better-than-expected earnings.

Kraft Heinz added 5.3% after it reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Hormel Foods also said it agreed to purchase the Planters nut business from Kraft Heinz for $3.35 billion in cash.

Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 1% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the nation's oldest bank will hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on behalf of its asset-management clients. Mastercard also gained 2.3% after the company said Wednesday it is preparing to support cryptocurrencies directly on its network this year.

The corporate earnings season will continue after the closing bell, with Walt Disney companies scheduled to report results.

Those gains weren't enough to overcome broader weakness across the market. Energy stocks fell 3%, while Industrials slid 1%. Financials, utilities, and consumer discretionary stocks also posted broad declines.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked higher to 1.155%, from 1.133% Thursday. Yields rise when prices fall.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark rose 0.4%.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose almost 0.5%, and Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ticked 0.1% lower. The Japanese, Chinese and South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 1416ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 0.87% 42.075 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
BITCOIN - EURO 6.33% 39617.765 Real-time Quote.57.85%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 6.58% 48075.305 Real-time Quote.56.16%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 31321.74 Delayed Quote.2.51%
HANG SENG 0.39% 30173.57 Real-time Quote.10.38%
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION -3.55% 48.02 Delayed Quote.6.91%
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED 2.15% 340.99 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
NASDAQ 100 0.13% 13675.839306 Delayed Quote.5.95%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 13963.156447 Delayed Quote.8.69%
S&P 500 -0.20% 3901.67 Delayed Quote.4.13%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.10% 6850.1 Real-time Quote.4.10%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.46% 411.35 Delayed Quote.2.62%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.46% 907.4 Delayed Quote.2.69%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 5.08% 35.6089 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 0.36% 190.0478 Delayed Quote.4.66%
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 9.19% 466.14 Delayed Quote.11.22%
ZILLOW GROUP, INC. 15.42% 197.795 Delayed Quote.26.31%
KLA CORPORATION 324.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.18%
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 465.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.99%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 575.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.00%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 113.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.22%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 35.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.10%
APACHE CORPORATION 16.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.03%
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC 431.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.49%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 65.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.01%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 11.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.29%
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY 44.015 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.14%
