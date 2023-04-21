Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  02:31:09 2023-04-21 pm EDT
4135.68 PTS   +0.14%
02:22pStocks Waver to Close Out Week -- Update
DJ
02:00pEarnings, Expansionary Manufacturing Print Leave Equity Market Investors on Edge
MT
12:39pS&P Manufacturing Gauge's Expansionary April Print Helps Restrain US Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks Waver to Close Out Week -- Update

04/21/2023 | 02:22pm EDT
By Hannah Miao and Will Horner


U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses as investors parsed fresh data on the health of the economy and another batch of earnings.

The three major U.S. indexes hovered around the flatline in Friday afternoon trading.

In recent market action:

--U.S. stocks were on course to end the week with small losses. The S&P 500 is down 0.1% on the week, while the Dow is off 0.3% and the Nasdaq is 0.4% lower.

--Bond yields edged higher after data tracking economic activity came in at its highest levels in nearly a year. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.560%, from 3.546% on Thursday.

--Oil prices rose, but they were set to end the week sharply lower. Brent crude oil futures added roughly 0.5% to $81.50, on course for a 5.6% weekly decline.

--Earnings: Investors are parsing a fresh batch of results, including those of consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble. Out of 89 companies on the S&P 500 that reported earnings as of Friday, 76% have beaten forecasts, according to FactSet.

--Regional bank and financial stocks pulled back as investors weighed quarterly reports this week. Zions Bancorp dropped 5.1% and Truist Financial lost 5.7%, among the worst performers in the S&P 500. The SPDR S&P Regional Bank exchange-traded fund fell 1.5%.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1421ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.77% 81.38 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.24% 12090.57 Real-time Quote.15.22%
S&P 500 0.14% 4135.6 Real-time Quote.7.56%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.79% 693.5327 Real-time Quote.-5.94%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.97% 426.9428 Real-time Quote.-3.87%
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION -6.03% 31.46 Delayed Quote.-22.19%
WTI 0.95% 77.815 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
All news about S&P 500
02:22pStocks Waver to Close Out Week -- Update
DJ
02:00pEarnings, Expansionary Manufacturing Print Leave Equity Market Investors on Edge
MT
12:39pS&P Manufacturing Gauge's Expansionary April Print Helps Restrain US Equities
MT
09:58aStocks Waver to Close Out Week
DJ
04/20S&P 500 Falls 0.60% to 4129.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/20Mid-Atlantic Manufacturing Contraction Deepens in April
MT
04/20Existing Home Sales Drop More Than Expected in March
MT
04/20Jobless Claims Rise Above Street Views as Labor Market Conditions Loosen
MT
04/19Stocks to Watch: Tesla, Las Vegas Sands, F5
DJ
04/19S&P 500 Falls 0.01% to 4154.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. 283.715 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.78%
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. 45.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.38%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. 141.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.10%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 107.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.98%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 156.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.84%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. 29.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.21%
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 31.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.69%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 0.72 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION 57.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.75%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 174.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.72%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
