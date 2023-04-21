Stocks Waver to Close Out Week -- Update

By Hannah Miao and Will Horner

U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses as investors parsed fresh data on the health of the economy and another batch of earnings.

The three major U.S. indexes hovered around the flatline in Friday afternoon trading.

In recent market action:

--U.S. stocks were on course to end the week with small losses. The S&P 500 is down 0.1% on the week, while the Dow is off 0.3% and the Nasdaq is 0.4% lower.

--Bond yields edged higher after data tracking economic activity came in at its highest levels in nearly a year. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.560%, from 3.546% on Thursday.

--Oil prices rose, but they were set to end the week sharply lower. Brent crude oil futures added roughly 0.5% to $81.50, on course for a 5.6% weekly decline.

--Earnings: Investors are parsing a fresh batch of results, including those of consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble. Out of 89 companies on the S&P 500 that reported earnings as of Friday, 76% have beaten forecasts, according to FactSet.

--Regional bank and financial stocks pulled back as investors weighed quarterly reports this week. Zions Bancorp dropped 5.1% and Truist Financial lost 5.7%, among the worst performers in the S&P 500. The SPDR S&P Regional Bank exchange-traded fund fell 1.5%.

