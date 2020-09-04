Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/04 05:16:28 pm
3426.96 PTS   -0.81%
05:24pStocks drop in choppy session
RE
05:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks drop in choppy session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

The sell-off of the tech titans extended into a second day in a choppy session Friday. The Nasdaq plunged as much as 9.9% intraday from Wednesday's close before sharply paring its losses in the afternoon.

The Nasdaq dropped 1.3% Friday. The Dow lost half a percent, and S&P 500 shed 8-tenths percent. The S&P snapped its streak of five weeks of gains.

Worries about elevated valuations for mega-cap tech stocks were exacerbated by media reports saying options trading by Japan's Softbank had inflated them.

Pence Wealth Management president Laila Pence isn't put off by the pullbacks.

"I think today is an opportunistic day. I really think it's more, I guess, something about Softbank and some things that happened, so it's not

really about fundamentals. Nothing happened to these stocks in the last two days to deserve those kind of drops."

Some analysts said the August jobs report showing a less-than-expected increase in hiring did little to push forward the stalled talks for a fresh stimulus package.

Back on Wall Street, shares of Broadcom rose 3%. The supplier of chips to Apple forecast fourth quarter revenue that topped analysts' estimates.

Next week, investors will get the latest read on inflation at the consumer and wholesale levels.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.07% 120.96 Delayed Quote.64.66%
BROADCOM INC. 3.08% 362.95 Delayed Quote.11.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 28133.31 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
NASDAQ 100 -1.27% 11622.131203 Delayed Quote.42.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 11313.134498 Delayed Quote.27.70%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3426.96 Delayed Quote.10.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:24pStocks drop in choppy session
RE
05:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07pTech Down On Reports Of SoftBank Bet, But Pares Losses Late In Session -- Tec..
DJ
05:06pWall Street ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
RE
05:05pFinancials Up On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:25pSoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks
RE
04:24pGlobal stocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:22pStocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
UNUM GROUP 19.9 Delayed Quote.8.21%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 38.22 Delayed Quote.7.15%
COTY INC. 3.87 Delayed Quote.6.32%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 48.11 Delayed Quote.6.18%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 73.99 Delayed Quote.5.82%
TWITTER 39.87 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 108.43 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 270.75 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
ABIOMED, INC. 275.89 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 191.84 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group