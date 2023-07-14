STORY: Stocks ended mixed on Friday but posted a solid weekly gain, with bank and financial shares mostly lower on the day following quarterly reports that kicked off earnings season.

The Dow gained a third of a percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both dipped fractionally.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo were little changed despite reporting higher quarterly profits. Both said they have set aside more money for expected defaults on commercial real estate loans... billions of dollars of which come due this year.

But it's the beleaguered regional banks who have the most exposure to the sector - and will likely be hit the hardest, says Adam Coons, Chief Portfolio Manager at Winthrop Capital Management.

"Not only are they having deposit outflow issues, but as these maturity walls start to hit within the CRE market, they are going to feel a lot of pain here. And we don't think they've adequately reserved for that. And we don't think the stock prices have adequately priced it in as well."

Among other banks reporting, Citigroup shares fell after the lender's quarterly profit tumbled, while BlackRock was down after it posted a decline in quarterly revenue.

In other movers, United Health Group jumped more than 7% after reporting quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations. Shares of Humana and Cigna also rose.

All three indexes posted gains for the week, and the S&P 500 remains up roughly 17% year to date.