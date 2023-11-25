STORY: U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday in shortened trading, as investors watched the start of the holiday shopping season for signs of consumer resiliency.

The Dow gained three-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 ticked up fractionally and the Nasdaq shed one-tenth - with all three indexes notching their fourth straight week of gains.

The day after Thanksgiving, retailers were hoping to attract millions of shoppers with steep "Black Friday" discounts, though many have already warned of a slower-than-usual holiday season.

Sean O'Hara is President of Pacer ETFs Distributors.

"I would be more interested not in what total sales were, because inflation is a big part of increasing sales revenue, right? Prices go up, so from a dollar basis you might have greater sales. But I'd be interested more in like digging into the numbers and looking at like unit sales and things of that nature...."

In company news, shares of Nvidia dipped about 2% after Reuters reported a delay in the launch of the company's China-focused AI chip designed to comply with U.S. export rules.

Shares of iRobot surged 39% after a report that Amazon is set to win antitrust approval from the EU for its $1.4 billion acquisition of the robot vacuum maker.

And shares of Vista Outdoor advanced roughly 4% after Czech gunmaker Colt CZ Group's cash-and-stock merger offer worth nearly $1.7 billion.

Next week, investors will be closely watching the Commerce Department's second estimate on third-quarter GDP, as well as its Personal Consumption Expenditures or PCE report, which will provide further clues on the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.