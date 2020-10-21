Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/21 05:09:00 pm
3435.56 PTS   -0.22%
05:58pStocks fall as stimulus progress stalls
RE
05:57pTesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales -- Update
DJ
04:50pTesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks fall as stimulus progress stalls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

It was a volatile trading session Wednesday as Wall Street swung between hope and fear as economic stimulus talks went into another day without any results.

In the end, markets finished to the downside. The Dow lost 97 points. The S&P 500 shed 7. And the Nasdaq slipped 31 points. It's sixth losing session in seven.

For right now, investors are focused on politics, says Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller.

"We had a good strong open and we gave it all back today, and I think that this is just indicative of investors trying to figure out where we're going to be. And it could be that we're going very sideways until we have this election."

Earnings season continued to give investors individual names to trade on...

Tesla topped quarterly sales forecasts, with vehicle deliveries hitting a record despite disruptions caused by the health crisis. The electric car maker predicts production at its Fremont, California factory should reach full capacity by the end of this year or early 2021.

Sales at Chipotle Mexican Grill barely topped forecasts despite a surge in online orders -that tripled from a year ago. Digital sales made up nearly half of all of last quarter's sales as consumers chose to dine at home instead. But higher costs took a big bite out of quarterly profits.

Shares of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. soared to a post-IPO high on Wednesday as investors applauded the messaging apps' user growth and sales figures.

It was different story for Netflix. It fell 7 percent after it posted its weakest subscriber gains in four years and earnings missed forecasts as well.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 28210.82 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
NASDAQ 100 -0.11% 11665.365595 Delayed Quote.33.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.28% 11484.694182 Delayed Quote.28.35%
S&P 500 -0.22% 3435.56 Delayed Quote.6.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:58pStocks fall as stimulus progress stalls
RE
05:57pTesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales -- Update
DJ
04:50pTesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales
DJ
04:30pS&P ends choppy session lower as U.S. stimulus talks drag on
RE
04:18pMarkets mixed with all eyes on U.S. stimulus talks
RE
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Dip as Stimulus Talks Continue -- Updat..
DJ
04:00pS&P edges down in choppy session as U.S. stimulus talks drag on
RE
03:48pU.s. stocks lose ground near end of session, s&p 500 last down 0.1%, dow down..
RE
03:06pMarkets mixed with all eyes on stimulus talks
RE
03:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks in Narrow Range as Stimulus Talks Conti..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TWITTER 50.24 Delayed Quote.8.39%
CHUBB LIMITED 128.22 Delayed Quote.7.48%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 142.56 Delayed Quote.6.12%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 125 Delayed Quote.5.83%
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION 84.29 Delayed Quote.5.60%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 30.64 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. 44.28 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 78.44 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
NETFLIX, INC. 489.05 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
ETSY, INC. 133.01 Delayed Quote.-8.14%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group