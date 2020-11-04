Log in
Stocks jump on gridlock hopes

11/04/2020 | 05:38pm EST

Gridlock looked sweet to Wall Street Wednesday . Stocks surged as investors bet that a tight race for the White House could end with a split government - Democrats in the White House and the House of representatives - with the GOP in charge of the Senate.

A divided Congress lowers the odds of higher antitrust scrutiny or a hike in capital gains taxes.

Sam Stovall of CFRA Research:

"The market is responding favorably to the Blue Wave morphing into more of a Blue Ripple, whoever even if we do get a Democratic president, because the Senate will likely stay Republican. That'll offer pushback as to increased regulation and higher taxes - all of which was focussed more on technology and communications services."

The Nasdaq, loaded with tech stocks, leapt the most, up nearly 4%. The S&P 500 shot up more than 2%. And the industrials-heavy Dow rose 1.3%.

But because gridlock could lessen the possibility of a big stimulus package and by extension, infrastructure spending, shares of industrials and materials like Caterpillar and Dow fell.

Investors scooped up shares of drug makers Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson on hopes that a split Congress would likely shield the industry from sweeping reform.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. -7.43% 155.23 Delayed Quote.13.55%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.34% 27847.66 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
NASDAQ 100 4.41% 11777.015741 Delayed Quote.29.16%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.85% 11590.780669 Delayed Quote.24.39%
PFIZER INC. 3.15% 37.33 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.44% 4936.3 End-of-day quote.16.86%
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) 0.00% 1.7E-5 Real-time Quote.-34.62%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) 0.30% 0.20312 Real-time Quote.20.13%
S&P 500 2.20% 3443.44 Delayed Quote.4.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
