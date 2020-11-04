Stocks jump on gridlock hopes

A divided Congress lowers the odds of higher antitrust scrutiny or a hike in capital gains taxes.

Sam Stovall of CFRA Research:

"The market is responding favorably to the Blue Wave morphing into more of a Blue Ripple, whoever even if we do get a Democratic president, because the Senate will likely stay Republican. That'll offer pushback as to increased regulation and higher taxes - all of which was focussed more on technology and communications services."

The Nasdaq, loaded with tech stocks, leapt the most, up nearly 4%. The S&P 500 shot up more than 2%. And the industrials-heavy Dow rose 1.3%.

But because gridlock could lessen the possibility of a big stimulus package and by extension, infrastructure spending, shares of industrials and materials like Caterpillar and Dow fell.

Investors scooped up shares of drug makers Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson on hopes that a split Congress would likely shield the industry from sweeping reform.