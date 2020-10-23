Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/23 05:15:08 pm
3465.39 PTS   +0.34%
05:52pStocks mixed; COVID-19 vaccine trials to restart
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks mixed; COVID-19 vaccine trials to restart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

U.S. investors went home on Friday in a cautious mood after the week ended without any sign of a deal on an economic stimulus package.

The Dow posted a modest loss on Friday, while there were minor gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Longer term...Wall Street snapped a three-week winning streak.

Greg Hahn, chief investment officer, Winthrop Capital Management

"We think we're in a holding pattern. We think we have to see what happens with stimulus right now. I think portfolio managers are looking at getting portfolios in shape heading into the end of the year. So we're gonna start to see tax-loss harvesting, some positional trading. But in terms of of altering the portfolio with respect to stock selection right now, I think we just have to wait and see what stimulus looks like. It's been a good three weeks, though."

There were a number of earnings duds.

American Express missed third-quarter profit estimates. Its cardholders, who tend to skew more affluent, spent roughly 20 percent less over the past three months. Profits also took a hit from the $665 million AmEx set aside to cover card-spending that might go unpaid.

Shares of chipmaker Intel tumbled 10-1/2 percent. Wall Street frowned upon a quarterly sales mix that bent more towards less-profitable chips for cheaper laptops and slower government data center spending.

But in three bright spots....

Gilead Sciences rose after its antiviral drug Remdesivir became the first and only drug to get U.S. approval for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19...

The FDA gave AztraZeneca the green light to restart late-stage clinical trials for an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. trials were halted for more than a month after a report of a serious neurological illness in a British participant...

And Johnson & Johnson says it has been cleared to resume its COVID-19 vaccine trials after it was briefly halted due to what it called a serious medical event.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -3.64% 100.98 Delayed Quote.-15.82%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 28335.57 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 0.20% 60.79 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
INTEL CORPORATION -10.58% 48.2 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.25% 11692.571891 Delayed Quote.33.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 11548.281629 Delayed Quote.28.23%
S&P 500 0.34% 3465.39 Delayed Quote.6.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:52pStocks mixed; COVID-19 vaccine trials to restart
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Snap Three-Week Winning Streak
DJ
04:41pInvestors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
RE
04:32pS&P, Nasdaq close higher as stimulus talks in spotlight
RE
04:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Snap Three-Week Winning Streak
DJ
04:02pFor the week, dow ends down 0.9%, s&p 500 down 0.5%, nasdaq down 1.1%
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 296.38 Delayed Quote.3.97%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 31.75 Delayed Quote.3.93%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.35 Delayed Quote.3.61%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. 469.56 Delayed Quote.3.60%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 73.06 Delayed Quote.3.50%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 100.98 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.6 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 6.47 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC 51.67 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.2 Delayed Quote.-10.58%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group