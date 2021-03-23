Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/23 05:19:15 pm
3910.52 PTS   -0.76%
Stocks slide as stimulus costs spook investors

03/23/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for the massive pandemic relief bill spooked investors, sending Wall Street lower Tuesday.

Putting investors on alert: testimonies before Congress by the top two U.S. economic officials. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended plans for future tax hikes to pay for new public investments. Treasury yields fell, pulling down energy and financial stocks, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, told Congress price hikes won't get out of hand.

The Nasdaq fell more than 1%. The S&P 500 lost three-quarter percent, and the Dow pulled back nine-tenth percent.

Since hitting the market's pandemic low exactly one year ago, stocks have skyrocketed. The S&P 500 has bounced back 78%.

Systematic Ventures CEO Max Wolff says stock prices have gotten overextended:

"I don't think anybody serious thinks these prices are justified.I think what people in the markets ask themselves is a different, more vital question in our industry which is. Could it go further and do I wanna be the guy who sits out talks about, you know, cirrhosis, while everybody's at the party of a lifetime."

Shares of ViacomCBS tumbled 9%. The media giant plans to raise $3 billion in capital to invest in streaming.

After the markets closed, shares of GameStop dropped more than 6%. The videogame retailer at the epicenter of the meme stock trading frenzy fell short of Wall Street's revenue targets.


ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.94% 32423.15 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NASDAQ 100 -0.53% 13017.790015 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.12% 13227.697011 Delayed Quote.3.80%
S&P 500 -0.76% 3910.52 Delayed Quote.4.18%
All news about S&P 500
05:59pUS Stocks Slide as Germany Extends COVID-19 Lockdown
MT
05:51pStocks slide as stimulus costs spook investors
RE
05:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
05:14pTech Down As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:04pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Slide Following Fed Chair's Inflation Comment
MT
04:34pYellen says no plans to lengthen maturity of U.S. Treasury issuance
RE
04:26pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
04:22pStocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors
RE
04:17pEquities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
RE
04:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. 92.37 Delayed Quote.4.07%
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION 60.53 Delayed Quote.3.47%
NEXTERA ENERGY 74.02 Delayed Quote.3.25%
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION 53.07 Delayed Quote.3.03%
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. 144.15 Delayed Quote.2.93%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 25.33 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
BORGWARNER INC. 44.3 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 32.2 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
PVH CORP. 94.94 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
VIACOMCBS INC. 91.25 Delayed Quote.-9.06%
