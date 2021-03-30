Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
03/30 05:08:46 pm
3958.55 PTS   -0.32%
Stocks slip as bond yields rise
RE
Wall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag
RE
US Stocks End Modestly Lower as Treasury Yields Extend Climb
MT
Stocks slip as bond yields rise

03/30/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
A minor sell-off on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on interest rates for the 10-year note, which touched a 14-month high on Tuesday.

High-flying growth stocks were hit again, which left the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all modestly lower by the closing bell.

Tim Bray, a fund manager at GuideStone Capital Management, wasn't shaken by Tuesday's market action.

"I think the mood of the market is still up, optimism, you know, investors are shying away from bonds. Yes. You've seen a little bit of a pullback in equities, but I still think it's an optimistic market. I still think it's a buy the dip market. We still see a lot of growth coming. So, you know, it's still positive versus negative, I would say, today."

Bank stocks recovered as investors viewed the fallout from the problems at Archegos Capital hedge as limited.

Wells Fargo came out and said that while it had a relationship with the troubled hedge fund it no longer had any exposure and did not experience any losses. That was enough to send shares of Wells Fargo up nearly 3 percent.

Consumer moods have been lifted by the vaccine rollout. Consumer confidence hit its highest since the health crisis began a year ago, according to a March survey by the Conference Board. The improving labor market and the good vibes from President's Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief plan are also bolstering confidence. With consumer spending responsible for two-thirds of all economic activity - that bodes well for the economic outlook.


ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.31% 33066.96 Delayed Quote.8.06%
NASDAQ 100 -0.53% 12896.533914 Delayed Quote.0.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.11% 13045.394302 Delayed Quote.1.33%
S&P 500 -0.32% 3958.55 Delayed Quote.5.82%
Stocks slip as bond yields rise
RE
Wall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag
RE
US Stocks End Modestly Lower as Treasury Yields Extend Climb
MT
CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Modestly Lower as Treasury Yields Extend Climb
MT
Dollar gains, global stocks slip as big tech weighs
RE
CANADA ECONOMICS : RBC Canadian Rates Strategy -- Exit 5s30s Swap Flattener As ..
MT
STREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
US Stocks on Course to Close Mostly Lower as Treasury Yields Continue to Clim..
MT
Nasdaq turns higher in late afternoon trading; s&p 500, dow pare losses
RE
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yield zeroing in on 2%
RE
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 31.14 Delayed Quote.9.11%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 150.6 Delayed Quote.5.95%
DISCOVERY, INC. 43.44 Delayed Quote.5.36%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 24.12 Delayed Quote.5.28%
L BRANDS, INC. 62.87 Delayed Quote.5.20%
VERISIGN, INC. 194.87 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
BROADCOM INC. 456.16 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 59.88 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 495.75 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
ILLUMINA, INC. 368.96 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
