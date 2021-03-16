Stocks tick higher after upbeat Wall Street session; Currencies muted

* MSCI EM stock index up 0.6%
* Russian shares hit another record high before slipping
0.3%
* Russia's rouble pushed off eight-month highs against
dollar
March 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Tuesday,
following an upbeat handover form Wall Street on economic
recovery hopes, while currencies made muted moves with all eyes
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.
MSCI's index of emerging market shares was up 0.6%
as U.S. treasury yields retreated, with most main indexes across
Asia in the black. Turkey's BIST rose 0.4% while
Russia's MOEX scaled record highs before retreating 0.5%.
Hungary's main index hit two-week highs while Polish
stocks added 0.3%.
These moves come after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones
Industrial Average closed at record highs on Monday.
The dollar was steady with investors making cautious moves
ahead of the Fed's decision due on Wednesday. Communication from
the central bank has indicated that it will maintain its
accommodative stance till the economy gets on a path to
sustained recovery.
"Some bond complacency has crept into markets overnight and
that they are assuming that the (Fed) will calm the inflationary
waters. There is a genuine danger that the Fed disappoints the
street," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia
Pacific, OANDA.
"If the (Fed) doesn't play ball this week, another U.S.
yield spike is on the way; the dollar will rise, Asian
currencies with dirty dollar pegs will break into a cold sweat,
and richly priced 2020 equity darlings may join them."
EM currencies made small moves with declining oil prices
pushing crude exporter Russia's rouble off eight-month
highs against the greenback to trade flat.
South Africa's rand fell 0.2%, while Turkey's lira
inched higher.
Eyes this week will also be on EM central bank decisions
with rising inflation expected to jawbone a rate hike in Turkey,
while Russia is seen holding rates on Friday and laying the
groundwork for an imminent raise.
"We expect (Turkey' central bank) to react to upside risks
on the inflation front with higher commodity prices via a 100
basis points rate hike this month," said Muhammet Mercan, ING's
chief economist, Turkey.
"Reviving currency volatility and its aim to strengthen
reserves and support demand for (lira) should be other factors
behind such a decision."
Turkey set up a price stability committee last week, which
Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said will compliment and strengthen
the hand of the central bank's monetary policy.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)