Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/15 05:18:51 pm
3968.94 PTS   +0.65%
Pre-market
-0.03%
3967.9 PTS
04:58aU.S. Stock Futures Flat After Wall Street Hits Record Close
DJ
04:55aStocks tick higher after upbeat Wall Street session; Currencies muted
RE
04:14aA year since Black Monday 2 and a round trip for markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks tick higher after upbeat Wall Street session; Currencies muted

03/16/2021 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* MSCI EM stock index up 0.6%

* Russian shares hit another record high before slipping 0.3%

* Russia's rouble pushed off eight-month highs against dollar

March 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Tuesday, following an upbeat handover form Wall Street on economic recovery hopes, while currencies made muted moves with all eyes on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

MSCI's index of emerging market shares was up 0.6% as U.S. treasury yields retreated, with most main indexes across Asia in the black. Turkey's BIST rose 0.4% while Russia's MOEX scaled record highs before retreating 0.5%.

Hungary's main index hit two-week highs while Polish stocks added 0.3%.

These moves come after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Monday.

The dollar was steady with investors making cautious moves ahead of the Fed's decision due on Wednesday. Communication from the central bank has indicated that it will maintain its accommodative stance till the economy gets on a path to sustained recovery.

"Some bond complacency has crept into markets overnight and that they are assuming that the (Fed) will calm the inflationary waters. There is a genuine danger that the Fed disappoints the street," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

"If the (Fed) doesn't play ball this week, another U.S. yield spike is on the way; the dollar will rise, Asian currencies with dirty dollar pegs will break into a cold sweat, and richly priced 2020 equity darlings may join them."

EM currencies made small moves with declining oil prices pushing crude exporter Russia's rouble off eight-month highs against the greenback to trade flat.

South Africa's rand fell 0.2%, while Turkey's lira inched higher.

Eyes this week will also be on EM central bank decisions with rising inflation expected to jawbone a rate hike in Turkey, while Russia is seen holding rates on Friday and laying the groundwork for an imminent raise.

"We expect (Turkey' central bank) to react to upside risks on the inflation front with higher commodity prices via a 100 basis points rate hike this month," said Muhammet Mercan, ING's chief economist, Turkey.

"Reviving currency volatility and its aim to strengthen reserves and support demand for (lira) should be other factors behind such a decision."

Turkey set up a price stability committee last week, which Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said will compliment and strengthen the hand of the central bank's monetary policy.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 32953.46 Delayed Quote.7.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.87% 68.24 Delayed Quote.34.56%
NASDAQ 100 1.12% 13082.538519 Delayed Quote.0.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 13459.707589 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 0.65% 3968.94 Delayed Quote.4.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.40% 72.986 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.12% 7.5229 Delayed Quote.1.78%
WTI -0.89% 64.76 Delayed Quote.36.09%
All news about S&P 500
04:58aU.S. Stock Futures Flat After Wall Street Hits Record Close
DJ
04:55aStocks tick higher after upbeat Wall Street session; Currencies muted
RE
04:14aA year since Black Monday 2 and a round trip for markets
RE
03:58aMORNING BID-Pre-Fed calm setting in
RE
02:48aAsian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Fed meeting
RE
02:43aAsian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Fed meeting
RE
02:34aJapanese shares end higher on recovery hopes, Topix hits 20-year peak
RE
12:05aAsian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03/15Japanese shares gain on recovery hopes, Topix at 20-year high
RE
03/15Australian shares track Wall St higher; tech, gold stocks gain
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 60.94 Delayed Quote.8.26%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 25.17 Delayed Quote.7.70%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 5.65 Delayed Quote.6.60%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 13.35 Delayed Quote.6.12%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 66.2 Delayed Quote.6.00%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 162.64 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 26.06 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 113.41 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 29.3 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 189.16 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ