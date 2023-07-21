By Denny Jacob

AMC Entertainment's proposed equity transactions were blocked after a judge rejected a proposed court settlement. Shares surged 74% in after-hours trading.

Medical technology company Becton Dickinson's updated BD Alaris Infusion System received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. Shares climbed 5.9% in aftermarket trading.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals' Ycanth topical solution for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in adults and patients ages two and up was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Shares slip 12% in after-hours trading.

