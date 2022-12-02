Stocks to Watch: Allegro, CubeSmart, Agiliti, SJW, Cushman & Wakefield, Brookfield Asset Management, XPO

By Patrick Chu

Allegro Microsystems Inc. and CubeSmart will join the S&P MidCap 400 on Dec. 19, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday. Allegro gained 6% in Friday after-hours trading. CubeSmart advanced 5.5%.

Agiliti Inc., SJW Group and Cushman & Wakefield PLC will join the S&P SmallCap 600, S&P Dow Jones said. Agiliti climbed 7.3%, SJW increased 6.9% and Cushman & Wakefield gained 7.3% in after-hours trading.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on Friday said it will spin off its asset management business to shareholders at a ratio of 1 share of the separated business for every 4 Class A shares. The Toronto investment company will be renamed Brookfield Corp. and trade under the new ticker symbol BN immediately after the spin off. Shares are expected to commence trading on Dec. 12, Brookfield said. The spin off business will assume the ticker BAM and name Brookfield Asset Management, the company said. The spinoff was proposed in May.

XPO Logistics Inc. doesn't expect the divestiture of its European business to take place in the near term, mainly due to weakened capital markets in Europe, the freight transportation company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday. Shares dipped 2.2% in Friday after hours.

