  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  05:10 2022-12-02 pm EST
4071.70 PTS   -0.12%
Pre-market
 0.00%
4071.70 PTS
12/02Stocks to Watch: Allegro, CubeSmart, Agiliti, SJW, Cushman & Wakefield, Brookfield Asset Management, XPO
DJ
12/02US Oil Rig Count Unchanged This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
12/02S&P 500 Rises 1.13% This Week to 4071.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks to Watch: Allegro, CubeSmart, Agiliti, SJW, Cushman & Wakefield, Brookfield Asset Management, XPO

12/02/2022 | 07:31pm EST
By Patrick Chu


Allegro Microsystems Inc. and CubeSmart will join the S&P MidCap 400 on Dec. 19, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday. Allegro gained 6% in Friday after-hours trading. CubeSmart advanced 5.5%.


Agiliti Inc., SJW Group and Cushman & Wakefield PLC will join the S&P SmallCap 600, S&P Dow Jones said. Agiliti climbed 7.3%, SJW increased 6.9% and Cushman & Wakefield gained 7.3% in after-hours trading.


Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on Friday said it will spin off its asset management business to shareholders at a ratio of 1 share of the separated business for every 4 Class A shares. The Toronto investment company will be renamed Brookfield Corp. and trade under the new ticker symbol BN immediately after the spin off. Shares are expected to commence trading on Dec. 12, Brookfield said. The spin off business will assume the ticker BAM and name Brookfield Asset Management, the company said. The spinoff was proposed in May.


XPO Logistics Inc. doesn't expect the divestiture of its European business to take place in the near term, mainly due to weakened capital markets in Europe, the freight transportation company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday. Shares dipped 2.2% in Friday after hours.


Write to Patrick Chu at Patrick.Chu@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1931ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILITI, INC. 3.57% 17.43 Delayed Quote.-24.74%
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC. 1.12% 31.5 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -3.22% 60.75 Delayed Quote.-20.47%
CUBESMART 1.01% 41.82 Delayed Quote.-26.52%
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC 1.01% 11.97 Delayed Quote.-46.18%
S&P 500 -0.12% 4071.7 Real-time Quote.-14.47%
SJW GROUP 0.09% 74.39 Delayed Quote.1.63%
XPO LOGISTICS, INC. 1.76% 38.14 Delayed Quote.-21.86%
All news about S&P 500
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Rankings
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 336 Delayed Quote.7.01%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 308.77 Delayed Quote.4.40%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. 240.68 Delayed Quote.4.24%
BOEING 182.87 Delayed Quote.4.03%
FMC CORPORATION 134.36 Delayed Quote.3.33%
FORTINET, INC. 53.61 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 74.98 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. 135.04 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 127.07 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 74.66 Delayed Quote.-4.93%