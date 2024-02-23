By Ben Glickman

Block reported a surprise profit in the fourth quarter as its revenue surged 24%. The company said it expected gross profit to grow at least 15% in 2024, and it expects to exceed at least part of its initial guidance. Shares rose 13%, to $76.60, after hours.

Booking Holdings' unadjusted profit fell sharply in the fourth quarter, with the company taking losses related to a Dutch pension fund matter and a draft decision by the Spanish competition authority. The company's revenue and gross travel bookings both rose more than expected by analysts. Shares dropped 9%, to $3,550, in late trading.

Carvana said it expects retail units sold to be up in 2024, even as the company warned of macroeconomic and industry uncertainty. The company's loss narrowed in the fourth quarter and sales fell 15%. Shares were up 19%, to $62.48, after hours.

