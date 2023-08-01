By Denny Jacob

Columbia Sportswear cuts its outlook for the year as it plans to take a more conservative approach to planning the remainder of the year. Shares edge down 5.6% in after-hours trading.

Match Group logged higher revenue and swung to a profit in its second quarter. Shares advanced 10% in aftermarket trading.

Advanced Micro Devices posted better-than-expected results in its second quarter. Shares tick up 2.2% in after-hours trading.

