Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  05:53:01 2023-03-16 pm EDT
3960.28 PTS   +1.76%
After hours
 0.00%
3960.28 PTS
06:20pStocks to Watch: FedEx, Enzo Biochem, United States Steel
DJ
04:31pS&P 500 Rises 1.76% to 3960.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pMid-Atlantic Manufacturing Contraction Persists in March
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks to Watch: FedEx, Enzo Biochem, United States Steel

03/16/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Patrick Chu


FedEx Corp. posted third-quarter earnings that beat estimates and raised its profit forecast for the full year. Shares gained 12% in after-hours trading.


Enzo Biochem Inc. agreed to sell its clinical labs division to Labcorp. Enzo shares doubled in after-hours trading.


United States Steel Corp. issued first-quarter guidance on adjusted earnings of 58 cents to 63 cents a share. Factset analysts' consensus was 19 cents a share. Shares rose 4% after hours.


Write to Patrick Chu at patrick.chu@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1819ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENZO BIOCHEM, INC. 19.00% 1.19 Delayed Quote.-30.07%
FEDEX CORPORATION 4.48% 204.05 Delayed Quote.12.76%
S&P 500 1.76% 3960.28 Real-time Quote.1.37%
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION 0.33% 24.52 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
All news about S&P 500
06:20pStocks to Watch: FedEx, Enzo Biochem, United States Steel
DJ
04:31pS&P 500 Rises 1.76% to 3960.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pMid-Atlantic Manufacturing Contraction Persists in March
MT
12:11pJobless Claims Decline Below 200,000 Again But Layoffs May Rise Following Banking Turmo..
MT
03/15Stocks to Watch: Credit Suisse, Adobe, Proterra, UiPath
DJ
03/15S&P 500 Falls 0.70% to 3891.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/15Weekly Commercial Crude Inventories Rise More Than Expected
MT
03/15Homebuilder Confidence Rises For Third Straight Month Amid Existing Inventory Shortage,..
MT
03/15Mortgage Applications Continue to Increase as Treasury Yield Declines Push Down Rates
MT
03/14S&P 500 Rises 1.65% to 3919.29 -- Data Talk Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 34.27 Delayed Quote.9.98%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 96.6 Delayed Quote.7.72%
INTEL CORPORATION 30.18 Delayed Quote.6.23%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 47.61 Delayed Quote.6.20%
ADOBE INC. 353.29 Delayed Quote.5.90%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 11.76 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.49 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 285.57 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
SIGNATURE BANK 70 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 106.04 Delayed Quote.-60.41%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares