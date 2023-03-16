Stocks to Watch: FedEx, Enzo Biochem, United States Steel

By Patrick Chu

FedEx Corp. posted third-quarter earnings that beat estimates and raised its profit forecast for the full year. Shares gained 12% in after-hours trading.

Enzo Biochem Inc. agreed to sell its clinical labs division to Labcorp. Enzo shares doubled in after-hours trading.

United States Steel Corp. issued first-quarter guidance on adjusted earnings of 58 cents to 63 cents a share. Factset analysts' consensus was 19 cents a share. Shares rose 4% after hours.

