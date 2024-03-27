By Ben Glickman

GameStop's sales fell 19% in the fourth quarter to $1.79 billion, though the video-game retailer's profit rose. Shares fell 15%, to $13.15, after hours.

Merck's treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension was approved by regulators in the U.S. on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical giant paid $11.5 billion to acquire the company developing the treatment, called Winrevair, in 2021. Shares rose 4.8%, to $131.50, after hours.

Bowman Consulting Group said it was launching a $50 million public offering of stock, about 10% of which will come directly from executives. The company plans to use the proceeds for general purposes, including potential acquisitions or possible debt repayment. Shares fell 9.3%, to $35.80, after hours.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-24 1951ET