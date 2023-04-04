Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  05:24:11 2023-04-04 pm EDT
4100.60 PTS   -0.58%
After hours
 0.00%
4100.60 PTS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks to Watch: Johnson & Johnson, Leonardo DRS, Smart Global Holdings

04/04/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it has proposed to pay at least $8.9 billion to thousands of people who sued the company alleging that their use of J&J's talc-containing powders caused cancer, in what would be one of the biggest product-liability settlements. Shares rose 3% to $163.20 in after-hours trading.


Leonardo DRS Inc. said it has won several U.S. Navy contracts worth over $1 billion. Shares of the defense contractor climbed 7.1% to $14.29 in after-hours trading.


Smart Global Holdings Inc. reported a swing to a loss and posted lower sales in the latest quarter. Shares of the specialty solutions manufacturer for the computing, memory and LED markets fell 4.4% to $15.80 in after-hours trading.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1941ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.05% 158.49 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
LEONARDO DRS, INC. 5.45% 12.97 End-of-day quote.1.49%
S&P 500 -0.58% 4100.6 Real-time Quote.7.42%
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.55% 16.53 Delayed Quote.11.09%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
NEWMONT CORPORATION 51.35 Delayed Quote.3.80%
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 160.17 Delayed Quote.3.66%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 125.24 Delayed Quote.3.21%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 162.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.66%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 121.64 Delayed Quote.2.49%
NUCOR CORPORATION 143.83 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 125.82 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
UNITED RENTALS 359.13 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 127.43 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 103.29 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
