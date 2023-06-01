By Sabela Ojea

Lululemon Athletica on Thursday raised its outlook for the year amid significant sales growth in China. Shares of the athletic-gear maker climbed 13%, to $371.67, in after-hours trading.

Lava Therapeutics on Thursday said a lead candidate aimed at an undisclosed tumor-associated antigen was selected for further development toward clinical studies by Janssen Biotech. Shares of the biotechnology company surged 26%, to $2.40, in after-hours trading.

Tilly's guided for wider-than-expected losses in the fiscal second quarter. Shares of the clothing retailer dropped 13%, to $6.41, in after-hours trading.

Oncorus said it plans to cut nearly its entire workforce and anticipates its finances won't meet its needs beyond the third quarter. Shares of the biotechnology company plunged 24%, to 14 cents, in after-hours trading.

