Netflix approved compensation programs for co-chief executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, with each having target compensation of $40 million. Netflix said in a regulatory filing that it would no longer allow executives to choose how much of their compensation was paid in cash and stock options.

Nextracker Chief Executive disclosed Friday that he recently purchased nearly 38,000 shares of the company at an average price of $39.63. The stock purchase has a total value of about $1.5 million. Shares rise 4.6% to $41.75 after-hours.

Near Intelligence voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections and will look to sell its assets. The company debuted on the Nasdaq earlier this year after combining with a special-purpose acquisition company. Shares fall 38% to 9 cents after-hours.

