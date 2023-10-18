By Ben Glickman

Netflix saw a boon in subscribers in the third quarter after its password-sharing crackdown rolled out in every region it operates in. The streaming service also said it would raise prices for its basic and premium plans in the U.S. Shares rise 12%, to $389.22, in after-hours trading.

Tesla's third-quarter profit fell more than expected in the third quarter after the company continued to slash prices for its electric vehicles. Chief Executive Elon Musk said on a call with analysts that he wanted to "temper expectations" for the upcoming release of Tesla's Cybertruck, warning it won't help cash flow for at least a year. Shares sink 5%, to $230.65, after-hours.

Lam Research reported its third-straight quarter of sales declines in the third quarter as it faces pressure from a slumping semiconductor industry. The company forecast another drop in profit and revenue in the fiscal second quarter and is seeing a soft year for customer spending. Shares fall 4.7%, to $612.25, after-hours.

