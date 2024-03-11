By Dean Seal

Oracle said revenue rose in its fiscal third quarter on strong demand for cloud services, powered in part by growing interest in generative artificial intelligence. Shares jumped 13% to $129.25 in after-hours trading.

Mission Produce broke even in its fiscal first quarter as higher avocado prices boosted sales 21%. Shares climbed 5.9% to $11.33 in post-market trading.

CytomX Therapeutics said that after an internal portfolio review, Bristol Myers Squibb has decided not to advance its candidate BMS-986288 as part of a research collaboration between the companies. CytomX shares were down 23% at $1.94 in after-market trading.

