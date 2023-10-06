By Ben Glickman

Shift Technologies will file for bankruptcy protection as it winds down operations. The company said it has already shuttered its two California locations and stopped operating its website. Shares fall 84% to 30 cents after-hours.

Talaris Therapeutics declared a special dividend conditional on the completion of its merger with Tourmaline Bio. Talaris, which inked a deal with Tourmaline in June, said the cash payout was expected to be $1.51. Talaris shares climb 6.3% to $2.87 after-hours

Lockheed Martin expanded its share buyback program by $6 billion, bringing the total stock purchase program to $13 billion. The aerospace and defense company raised its dividend to $3.15, representing an annualized yield of about 3.1%.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-23 1946ET