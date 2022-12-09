Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  05:18 2022-12-09 pm EST
3934.38 PTS   -0.73%
After hours
 0.00%
3934.38 PTS
12/09Stocks to Watch: Stellantis, Rent-A-Center, Brookfield
DJ
12/09US Corporate Earnings Seen Contracting Amid Recession Concerns in 2023 First Half, Wells Fargo Report Shows
MT
12/09S&P 500 Falls 3.37% This Week to 3934.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks to Watch: Stellantis, Rent-A-Center, Brookfield

12/09/2022 | 07:35pm EST
By Patrick Chu


Stellantis NV said it would halt operations at a 1,350-employee Jeep Cherokee assembly plant in Illinois, citing the need to control costs due to supply-chain disruptions and high expenses associated with its shift to electric vehicles.


Rent-A-Center Inc. shareholder Engaged Capital LLC disclosed a 6.5% stake in the furniture and electronics rent-to-own company. The activist investor purchased the shares because it said they were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity, according to a Friday SEC filing.


Brookfield Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. said they completed the spinoff of a 25% interest in the asset management business. Brookfield Corp. will trade under the ticker BN on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management will trade as BAM on both exchanges.


Write to Patrick Chu at Patrick.Chu@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1934ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -0.57% 58.88 Delayed Quote.-22.48%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 1.71% 45.17 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RENT-A-CENTER, INC. -0.04% 23.7 Delayed Quote.-50.65%
S&P 500 -0.73% 3934.38 Real-time Quote.-17.46%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.22% 13.766 Real-time Quote.-17.46%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.54% 13.724 Delayed Quote.-15.61%
