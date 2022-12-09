Stocks to Watch: Stellantis, Rent-A-Center, Brookfield

By Patrick Chu

Stellantis NV said it would halt operations at a 1,350-employee Jeep Cherokee assembly plant in Illinois, citing the need to control costs due to supply-chain disruptions and high expenses associated with its shift to electric vehicles.

Rent-A-Center Inc. shareholder Engaged Capital LLC disclosed a 6.5% stake in the furniture and electronics rent-to-own company. The activist investor purchased the shares because it said they were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity, according to a Friday SEC filing.

Brookfield Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. said they completed the spinoff of a 25% interest in the asset management business. Brookfield Corp. will trade under the ticker BN on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management will trade as BAM on both exchanges.

