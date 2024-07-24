By Connor Hart

Tesla's profit tumbled 45% in the second quarter as Chief Executive Elon Musk attempts to balance cooling demand for electric vehicles with heavy spending to fuel the company's artificial intelligence ambitions. Shares of the EV maker fall more than 8%, to $225.60, in after-hours trading.

Visa posted higher revenue in its fiscal third quarter but showed a slowdown in overall U.S. volume growth. Shares of the payment-technology company fall 3%, to $256.61, in postmarket trading.

Manhattan Associates posted second-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street analysts' expectations. The supply-chain solutions provider reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.18, beating analysts' expectations of 96 cents, and revenue of $265.3 million, ahead of analysts' expectations of $255.8 million, according to FactSet. Shares rise 8%, to $244.10, in after-hours trading.

Assure Holdings said in a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission that Nasdaq will delist its stock, and trading of the company's securities will be suspended at the start of trading on Wednesday. Shares of the company, which provides outsourced interoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services, fall more than 27%, to $1.76, in postmarket trading.

