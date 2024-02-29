By Sabela Ojea

WW International on Wednesday said that Oprah Winfrey plans to step down from the board in May. Shares of the weight-management-services company plunge 25% to $2.88 in after-hours trading.

DoubleVerify issued guidance for the first quarter and 2024 that missed analysts' expectations. Shares of the advertising data software company drop 20% to $31.30 in after-hours trading.

Vacasa said it is cutting its workforce by 5% and losing its operating chief as it reports a big drop in revenue in the fourth quarter. Shares of the vacation rental management platform fall 18% to $9.18 in after-hours trading.

