By Sabela Ojea

Workday on Thursday said it is cautiously optimistic about its first-quarter and full-year performances despite beating analysts estimates in the fourth quarter. Shares of the cloud enterprise company for finance and human resources drop 7.5% to $284.30 in after-hours trading.

Aaron's Co. reported a drop in sales in the fourth quarter after seeing shoppers make smaller purchases. Shares of the lease-to-own retailer sink 29% to $7.41 in after-hours trading.

Zoom Video Communications swung to a profit in the fiscal fourth quarter as the company's enterprise sales boosted growth. Shares of the video conferencing company rise 10% to $69.45 in after-hours trading.

