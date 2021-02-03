Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility

02/03/2021 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Yellen holds a news conference in Washington

(Reuters) - Wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media darlings subsided on Wednesday, a day after a sharp selloff, as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations.

Mass buying over the past two weeks by amateur traders following posts on social media drove wild price moves in companies that big hedge funds had bet against, including videogame retailer GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment.

GameStop shares had soared as high as $483 last week fueled by posts on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets, then lost more than half their value and on Tuesday fell briefly below $90.

They were last up 4%, changing direction several times but staying in a narrower range, while shares of AMC rose 7%, following a drop of 41% a day earlier.

Volume in GameStop approached 23 million near midday, more than 40% of its 25-day average volume of 56.4 million. Its volume had surged in recent sessions, with a 10-day average of 96.3 million.

Prices for silver, which surged to an eight-year high on Monday after it became an alternate focus for retail traders, stabilized following an 8% fall in the previous session. Analysts expected more volatility in the metal even though Reddit WallStreetBets posts urged traders to avoid silver.

The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates markets, will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the heads of the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as soon as Thursday, a Treasury official told Reuters.

Yellen has asked to discuss recent volatility and whether trade has been consistent with fair and efficient markets.

Yellen's meeting will probably include "some disguised reference to GameStop somewhere on the fringes, but it probably won't be called out specifically in order to keep the government at bay and let the regulators do their thing," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

Experts expect focus to fall on the ever-larger role played by non-bank firms such as hedge funds in financial markets, while small traders are bracing for a showdown.

Online brokerage app Robinhood will allow investors to buy parts of shares in GameStop and AMC, a move that could encourage participation from smaller investors.

RISKY MARKETS, VIGILANT REGULATORS

Any pullback in GameStop shares could expose investors to losses, especially if they bought the stock at recent highs, or on margin, or using options trading strategies. Regulators may want to quell such risks.

Regulators have not yet signaled what form any official actions could take, Potential targets range from retail brokers' capital requirements to questioning the fee-free brokerage model that has encouraged much of the trade.

The benchmark S&P 500 has ground higher this week and the CBOE volatility index has fallen for three straight sessions as analysts said the Reddit action appeared to be constrained to a handful of stocks rather than spilling over to the broader U.S. stock market. [.N]

"There isn't much of a worry that this is a signal that could destabilize the whole system," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics.

Other so-called "meme stocks" caught up in the Reddit rally rose on Wednesday, with headphone maker Koss Corp and home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond rising 27% and 2.2%, respectively. BlackBerry Ltd's U.S.-listed shares were down 3.2% following a 21% slide a day earlier.

GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and Koss did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Bed Bath & Beyond declined to comment.

OPTING FOR OPTIONS

The retail trading boom drove volumes in U.S. equity options to a record monthly high in January. Some investors may now be turning to "put options," often used to protect against losses or position for declines in a stock's price, as an alternative to shorting the stock, analysts say.

Demand to borrow GameStop shares has subsided but remains high, making it relatively expensive to short the stock.

Online broker Robinhood has also come under pressure and has scrambled to raise more than $3 billion in a week as it races to meet funding needs stemming from the trading boom.

(Fixes typographical error)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by April Joyner, Chuck Mikolajczak, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York, Susan Mathew, Eva Mathews and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan, Jane Wardell, Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)

By Tom Westbrook and Sagarika Jaisinghani


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 20.31% 9.4193 Delayed Quote.268.87%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 4.26% 15.39 Delayed Quote.122.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 30693.18 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
GAMESTOP CORP. 13.44% 102.95 Delayed Quote.377.71%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST -8.30% 24.54 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
KOSS CORPORATION 40.20% 28.15 Delayed Quote.917.44%
NASDAQ 100 0.22% 13479.082987 Delayed Quote.4.41%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.45% 13667.997363 Delayed Quote.4.00%
S&P 500 0.35% 3838.48 Delayed Quote.0.47%
SILVER 0.04% 26.81 Delayed Quote.8.29%
All news about S&P 500
01:29pSTREET COLOR : Possible Post-Robinhood and Reddit Stock-Trading Frenzy Legislati..
MT
01:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up as Investor Eye Earnings, Stimulus
DJ
01:19pStocks rally on strong earnings, oil gains
RE
01:14pSwings in some Reddit favourites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility
RE
01:13pSwings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility
RE
01:13pStocks rally on strong earnings, oil gains
RE
01:11pSTREET COLOR : St Louis Fed President James Bullard: Downsides Risks to Economy ..
MT
01:09pWall Street Mixed in Midday Trading as Alphabet Hits Record High
MT
12:37pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday, Alphabet Hits Record High
MT
12:21pWall Street Mixed Midday, Alphabet Hits Record High
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALPHABET INC. 2075.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.15%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 166.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.80%
EOG RESOURCES, INC. 54.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.63%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 62.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.19%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 17.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.88%
STERIS PLC 182.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.34%
BIOGEN INC. 263.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.17%
ABIOMED, INC. 329.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.23%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 140.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.78%
PERKINELMER, INC. 141.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.47%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ