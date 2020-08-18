Tech Up As Momentum Drives S&P 500, Tesla To New Highs -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as investors continued to chase momentum in a sector that has driven the broad Standard & Poor's 500 to a new record high.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla, one of the biggest gainers in the tech sector, rose to new record highs.

Special purpose acquisition, or "blank check" company, Hennessy Capital Acquisition launched a reverse merger with electric-vehicle maker Canoo Holdings in a deal that will provide $600 million in gross proceeds to Canoo.

