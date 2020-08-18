Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Up As Momentum Drives S&P 500, Tesla To New Highs -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose as investors continued to chase momentum in a sector that has driven the broad Standard & Poor's 500 to a new record high.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla, one of the biggest gainers in the tech sector, rose to new record highs.

Special purpose acquisition, or "blank check" company, Hennessy Capital Acquisition launched a reverse merger with electric-vehicle maker Canoo Holdings in a deal that will provide $600 million in gross proceeds to Canoo. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 27778.07 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.44% 386.05 Real-time Quote.-6.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 11399.032648 Delayed Quote.29.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.73% 11210.843358 Delayed Quote.24.04%
S&P 500 0.23% 3389.78 Delayed Quote.4.68%
TESLA, INC. 2.80% 1887.09 Delayed Quote.338.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:41pTech Up As Momentum Drives S&P 500, Tesla To New Highs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pTech Rally Lifts S&P 500 to Record
DJ
05:17pSIMON, THE BIGGEST U.S. MALL OWNER, : Innovator and Traditionalist
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:56pS&P 500 record close relegates COVID-19 sell-off to history books
RE
04:51pS&P 500 record close relegates COVID-19 sell-off to history books
RE
04:49pJohnson Controls Hires Company Outsider as Finance Chief -- Update
DJ
04:42pStocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low
RE
04:33pStocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low
RE
04:27pDetached from reality? Why U.S. stocks just hit a new high
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3312.49 Delayed Quote.4.09%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 107.35 Delayed Quote.3.86%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 204.01 Delayed Quote.3.70%
ADOBE INC. 463.51 Delayed Quote.2.64%
ALPHABET INC. 1555.78 Delayed Quote.2.61%
PVH CORPORATION 51.5 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
HESS CORPORATION 49.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.95%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 15.81 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NORDSTROM, INC 15.45 Delayed Quote.-9.81%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 20.01 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group