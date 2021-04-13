Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech stocks push S&P 500 to record close

04/13/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A record closing high for the S&P 500 despite a setback for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a temporary halt in the use of the J&J vaccine after six women came down with blood clots and one died - after getting the dose. The reaction is very rare. So far the J&J vaccine has been given to some 7 million Americans. J&J said it was working closely with regulators. The stock lost one percent.

Overall- it was a mixed session- the Dow dropped 68 points. The S&P 500 gained 13 and the Nasdaq rallied 146 points.

Randy Watts is the chief investment officer at O'Neil Global Advisors.

"I think what's going on is there's a little bit of a slowdown in that reopening trade because of the delay with Johnson and Johnson, people worried it's going to take longer to get everyone vaccinated than they thought. Plus, the S&P is up about 10 percent year to date. The Nasdaq's only up about eight percent. The S&P is at all time highs. The Nasdaq still trading below that high. I think there's a little bit of a catch up trade here with Nasdaq and some of these big cap growth stocks, especially in the tech area."

Apple was one of those big cap tech names to the upside. It sent out a cryptic invitation for a special event to be live-streamed next week. Many are expecting the tech giant to launch new iPad Pro models. Shares of Apple rallied more than two percent.

On the other hand so-called reopening stocks like airlines had a tough day and not just on the J&J news. American Airlines said it expects first-quarter revenues to plunge about 62%. The stock was down 1-1/2 percent for the day.

In economic news: consumer prices surged by the most in 8-1/2 years. Prices rose in March as a result of higher demand, supply constraints, and rising commodity prices.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.20% 33677.27 Delayed Quote.10.44%
NASDAQ 100 1.21% 13986.494134 Delayed Quote.7.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 13996.099102 Delayed Quote.7.46%
S&P 500 0.33% 4141.59 Delayed Quote.9.92%
All news about S&P 500
05:55pUPDATE : Coinbase IPO a 'Watershed Event' for Crypto Industry With Street Keepin..
MT
05:45pTech stocks push S&P 500 to record close
RE
05:22pUS Stocks End Mostly Higher After Inflation Uptick, J&J Vaccine Snag
MT
05:06pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Mostly Higher as Markets Digest Higher-Than-Expecte..
MT
05:01pGlobal stocks hit record after U.S. inflation data
RE
04:50pCanadian dollar recovers from 6-day low as greenback slides
RE
04:42pTech stocks push S&P 500 to record close, buoy Nasdaq
RE
04:38pWedbush Assumes Coverage of Twitter With Neutral Rating, $75 Price Target
MT
04:14pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
03:55pUS Stocks on Track to Close Mostly Higher as Investors Weigh Higher-Than-Expe..
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TESLA, INC. 762.32 Delayed Quote.8.60%
DANAHER CORPORATION 242.84 Delayed Quote.3.41%
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. 306.45 Delayed Quote.3.20%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 627.18 Delayed Quote.3.09%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 62.25 Delayed Quote.2.71%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 31.15 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 92.15 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 41.46 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
PVH CORP. 108.29 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. 29.62 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ