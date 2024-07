Technology shares rose the most among S&P 500 sectors as Nvidia led a gain among chip makers and Tesla extended a recent rally.

Keywords Studios, an Irish company that develops software for video games, has struck a deal with EQT that is set to see it fully acquired by the Swedish private equity firm in a deal worth $2.8 billion.

