S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
02/05 05:13:23 pm
3886.83 PTS   +0.39%
Pre-market
0.42%
3903.15 PTS
02:49aTesla sends bitcoin soaring with $1.5 billion investment, payment promise
RE
02:39aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
02:19aWorld shares reach record high, oil tops $60 a barrel
RE
Tesla sends bitcoin soaring with $1.5 billion investment, payment promise

02/08/2021 | 08:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency.

The announcement came after two weeks in which comments from Chief Executive Elon Musk encouraged small-time investors to buy bitcoin and meme-based digital currency Dogecoin as well as shares of U.S. video game chain GameStop

Musk said a week ago in a tweet that bitcoin was "on the verge" of being more widely accepted among investors.

Analysts said the move by Tesla was liable to prove a game changer for the currency.

"I think we will see an acceleration of companies looking to allocate to Bitcoin now that Tesla has made the first move," said Eric Turner, vice president of market intelligence at cryptocurrency research and data firm Messari.

"One of the largest companies in the world now owns Bitcoin and by extension, every investor that owns Tesla (or even just an S&P 500 fund) has exposure to it as well."

Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash.

It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term".

Bitcoin surged more than 10% on Monday to a record high after Tesla's disclosure.(https://bit.ly/3q53p1m)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Editing by Bernard Orr, Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 15.43% 36306.505 Real-time Quote.33.40%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 15.71% 43737.31 Real-time Quote.31.28%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 31148.24 Delayed Quote.1.77%
GAMESTOP CORP. 19.20% 63.77 Delayed Quote.238.48%
NASDAQ 100 0.32% 13603.956018 Delayed Quote.5.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.57% 13856.295649 Delayed Quote.7.51%
S&P 500 0.39% 3886.83 Delayed Quote.3.48%
TESLA, INC. 0.26% 852.23 Delayed Quote.20.77%
