Third Point Investors Ltd - feeder fund that invests in the Third Point Offshore Fund - Reports a "difficult period for performance" in the first half of 2023. Its net asset value total return during the six months to June 30, at negative 3.8%, underperforms both the MSCI World Index and S&P 500 Index which return 15% and 17%. Net asset value per share declines 3.8% to USD23.54 from USD24.46 at end of December.

Chair Rupert Dorey says: "While it has been a difficult period for performance, the investment manager believes that it has now positioned the portfolio to capitalise on a more positive macroeconomic view, which has been relatively consistent since the autumn of 2022."

Current stock price: USD19.60

12-month change: down 9.3%

