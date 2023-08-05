Tuesday 8/8

Only three $100 billion-plus market cap companies in the S&P 500 index release results this week as earnings season winds down. Eli Lilly and United Parcel Service report before the opening bell on Tuesday, and Walt Disney after the bell on Wednesday.

Thursday 8/10

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the consumer price index for July. Consensus estimate is for the CPI to rise 3.3% year over year and the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, to increase 4.8%. This compares with gains of 3.0% and 4.8%, respectively, in June. The CPI is at its lowest level since March of 2021.

Friday 8/11

The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index for August. In July, consumers' expectations of the year-ahead inflation was 3.4%. Inflation expectations remain well anchored, despite the four-decade high CPI reading reached last summer.

The BLS releases the producer price index for July. Expectations are for the PPI to increase 0.7% from a year earlier, six-tenths of a percentage point more than in June. The core PPI is seen rising 2.5%, after a 2.4% gain in June.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-23 2145ET