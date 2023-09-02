Monday 9/4

Equity and fixed-income markets are closed in observance of Labor Day.

Wednesday 9/6

Danaher hosts an investor day to discuss Veralto, the spinoff of Danaher's environmental and applied solutions segment. Danaher expects to complete the spinoff on Sept. 30, with stockholders receiving one share of Veralto for every three shares of Danaher owned.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August. Consensus estimate is for a 52.4 reading, roughly even with the July data. The Services PMI has had only one reading below the expansionary level of 50 over the past three years, as the services sector continues to hold up better than the manufacturing sector.

Friday 9/8

The Federal Reserve releases the Financial Accounts of the United States for the second quarter, which includes statistics for total household net worth. That figure was $148.8 trillion at the end of the first quarter. With the S&P 500 index returning 8.7% in the second quarter, the peak of $152.5 trillion reached in the first quarter of 2022 is well within sight.

