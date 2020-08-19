Turkey's lira recovers from all-time low; EM shares decline

* Lira up on more c.bank back-door measures ahead of rate
meeting
* Dollar steady; Fed minutes due at 02:00 PM ET
* Russian rouble steady; geopolitical tensions in Belarus in
focus
* S.African rand at two-week high
* Spillover from S&P 500's record run overnight fades
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed on Wednesday after
the central bank signaled higher borrowing costs, while upbeat
sentiment after the S&P 500 index hit a record high
overnight proved brief as an index of emerging market stocks
erased early gains.
Ahead of a rate setting meeting on Thursday, Turkey's
central bank on Tuesday halved banks' borrowing limits for
overnight transactions in the interbank money market, signaling
that borrowing costs will move to a higher rate of 11.25%.
"A larger share of the refinancing now has to be covered at
higher interest rates. So in many ways it was equivalent to a
rate hike: refinancing costs rose," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an
FX analyst at Commerzbank.
That helped the currency rise 0.2% against the dollar
and on pace for a second straight session of gains. The lira
ended a four-day losing run on Tuesday that saw it hit new lows
almost everyday.
While analysts' expectations for an interest rate hike have
increased, the central bank has so far taken back-door steps to
tighten policy. A Reuters poll expects Turkey's key interest
rate to remain unchanged at Thursday's meeting.
With the dollar steady, investors are awaiting minutes of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's previous meeting for any clues on
policy shift. Most other emerging market currencies made minor
moves.
Russia's rouble was flat. Focus was on the political
situation in Belarus, where opposition politician Sviatlana
Tsikhanouskaya appealed to the European Union not to recognize
what she said were fraudulent presidential elections.
Markets are now watching for how Russia will respond to the
biggest political crisis facing an ex-Soviet neighbor since 2014
in Ukraine, when Moscow intervened militarily after a friendly
leader was toppled by public protests.
South Africa's rand hit a two-week peak, boosted by
the weekend's decision to ease coronavirus lockdowns as the
economy, already in contraction before the pandemic, welcomed
the restart of domestic activity.
Ailing state electricity utility Eskom on Tuesday resumed
planned power cuts with further outages due on Wednesday.
Eskom's struggles to power Africa's most industrialized economy
are one of the main reasons why investors are downbeat on the
growth outlook.
Johannesburg shares lost 0.3% as materials drag.
Broader EM peers slipped 0.3% after an early rally
in Asia shares due to lingering worries about
what lay ahead for U.S.-China trade talks and wider concerns
about the asset class's capacity to recover from the pandemic.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)