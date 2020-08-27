U.S. 2Q Preliminary GDP Down 31.7%

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON--The economy's nosedive during the second quarter was slightly less severe than previously estimated, and the decline in U.S. company earnings moderated from the beginning of the year.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, contracted at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 31.7% in the second quarter from the first, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That compares with its previous estimate of a 32.9% contraction.

A key measure of corporate profits--after taxes, without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments--fell 11.7%, the Commerce Department said. That was after dropping 13.1% in the first quarter as businesses began shutting down across the country to contain the novel coronavirus.

The second-quarter contraction in economic output was the sharpest in more than 70 years of record-keeping.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimated the latest revision would show a 32.4% contraction.

Private, nonfarm inventories subtracted 3.52 percentage points from overall GDP growth. The Commerce Department's initial estimate was for a 4.04 percentage-point drag from inventory investment.

Compared with the second quarter of 2019, after-tax profits were down 20.8%.

Corporate earnings were hammered by shutdowns to contain the novel coronavirus crimped sales while operating expenses such as utilities, rent and payrolls continued to mount.

The decline in corporate profits overall was softer than that seen by large, publicly traded firms. Earnings at S&P 500 companies declined 30.5% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to market-data firm Refinitiv. The hardest-hit sectors were energy and industrials.

Companies cut back on spending as profits plunged. Nonresidential fixed investment--which reflects business spending on software, research and development, equipment and structures--fell at a 26% annual rate in the second quarter from the first.

Among the firms cutting its investment plans was Target Corp., which slashed its outlook for capital expenditures this year to between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, from an original plan for $3.5 billion.

"There are many potential challenges on the horizon, including uncertainties surrounding Covid-19, economic headwinds from historically high unemployment, uncertainty surrounding government stimulus and a contentious November election," Chief Financial Officer Michael Fiddelke said in a conference call last week.

Spending by American consumers drives about two-thirds of U.S. economic output, and the updated reading for consumer spending indicated it plummeted 34.1% in the second quarter, slightly less than the 34.6% drop previously estimated.

