    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed USA  -  03/15 05:28:36 pm EDT
4262.45 PTS   +2.14%
Pre-market
+1.31%
4318.31 PTS
U.S., Britain trade talks to start next week in Baltimore

03/16/2022 | 07:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and the United Kingdom stand after bi-lateral photo between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was cancelled at the State Department in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and the United Kingdom will kick off trade talks next week, the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative (USTR) and the British government said on Wednesday.

Securing a trade deal with the United States was one of the main goals of the campaign that led Britain out of the European Union, although critics said any deal would take years and never fully compensate for leaving the EU's single market.

Discussions will start March 21 and March 22 in Baltimore, Md., followed by another meeting later in the spring in Britain, the two sides said in separate statements.

The talks "will explore how the United States and United Kingdom can collaborate to advance mutual international trade priorities rooted in our shared values, while promoting innovation and inclusive economic growth for workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic," the USTR said.

The "new series of transatlantic dialogues (is) aimed at deepening trade and investment ties and boosting our already-thriving 200 billon pound ($153 billion) relationship," the UK government said.

The allies are expected to discuss collaboration on easing supply-chain congestion, decarbonizing their economies, promoting digital trade, supporting domestic workforces and labor rights, said the Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported the talks, citing U.S. and UK officials.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in WashingtonAdditional reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in BengaluruEditing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 38.24 Delayed Quote.9.19%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.25 Delayed Quote.6.98%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 34.905 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.87%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 74.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.68%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 112.49 Delayed Quote.5.76%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 74.4 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
PHILLIPS 66 75.34 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. 98.65 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 34.87 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 84.41 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
Heatmap :