  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in December -- University of Michigan

12/23/2021 | 10:41am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria

Sentiment among U.S. consumers improved slightly in December despite rising Covid-19 case counts and high inflation.

The final reading of the index of consumer sentiment compiled by the University of Michigan stood at 70.6 for December, slightly above the preliminary estimate of 70.4 and up from 67.4 in November.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to be unchanged from the preliminary reading.

The uptick of the index was driven by significant gains among households with incomes in the bottom third of the distribution, said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

The survey didn't fully capture the impact from the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant as too few interviews were conducted, but confidence and spending are likely to be depressed in January, he said.

Consumers' assessment of their current finances remained at low levels due to the erosion of their living standards from rising inflation, the report said.

Consumers' expected inflation rates edged down in December. For the next year, Americans see prices increasing 4.8%--compared with 4.9% rise in November--and for the next five years they anticipate prices to rise 2.9%, down from 3% the prior month.

The University of Michigan's gauge remains subdued, weighed down by concerns around inflation, and stands well below the 101.0 pre-pandemic level registered in February 2020.

Consumer confidence hints at Americans' willingness to spend on goods and services, a major driver of the U.S. economy. However, sentiment has had a weaker correlation with spending than it has in the past due to the distribution of federal stimulus money and enhanced unemployment benefits, economists from Jefferies said ahead of the data release.

"Consumers are going to continue to avail themselves of services as they come back on line and recent trends suggest that they have not slowed down much on goods spending as well," Jefferies said.

The index gauging Americans' assessment of the current economic conditions rose to 74.2 in December from 73.6 in November. The preliminary early-month reading came in at 74.6.

The index of consumer expectations, which reflects the balance of respondents anticipating improved business conditions in the next six months, increased to 68.3 from 63.5 in November, and was up from the preliminary estimate of 67.8.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1040ET

