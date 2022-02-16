U.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Fell Again in February -- NAHB

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Confidence among U.S. home builders decreased in February for the second consecutive month as production bottlenecks continued to raise construction costs and delayed projects, data from the National Association of Home Builders released Wednesday show. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The association's housing-market index, which gauges the single-family housing market, declined to 82 in February from 83 the previous month. A number above 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.

--The slight decrease is in line with forecasts from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

--"Delivery delays are raising construction costs and pricing prospective buyers out of the market," NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter said.

--"Residential construction costs are up 21% on a year over year basis, and these higher development costs have hit first-time buyers particularly hard," NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz said. Higher interest rates this year will further reduce housing affordability even as demand remains solid, he said.

--The index gauging current sales conditions increased one point, to 90; the component measuring traffic of prospective buyers fell four points, to 65; and the measure of sales expectations in the next six months declined two points, to 80.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1014ET