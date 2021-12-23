U.S. New Home Sales Rose in November

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Purchases of new single-family houses in the U.S. rose in November as demand remained robust despite high prices, while sales in October were revised down sharply. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department's report released Thursday:

--New home sales increased 12.4% in November on month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 744,000.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected sales to rise 2.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 766,000.

--New home sales in October were downwardly revised to 662,000 from an earlier estimate of 745,000.

--Sales were 14% below the same month a year earlier, when sales stood at an adjusted annual rate of 865,000.

--Monthly new residential sales data is volatile and often revised. Data for November came with a margin of error of 17.2 percentage points.

--The median price of a new home was $416,900 in November, up from $408,700 in October.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of November was 402,000. This represents a supply of 6.5 months at the current sales rate.

