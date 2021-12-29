U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in November -- NAR

By Xavier Fontdegloria

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. fell in November following a sharp gain the previous month, data from the National Association of Realtors showed Wednesday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a leading indicator of home sales based on contract signings, decreased 2.2% to 122.4 in November compared with the previous month.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected sales to increase 0.8%.

--Pending home sales in November were 2.7% lower compared with the same month a year earlier.

--The decline in sales could be attributed to low housing supply and buyers being hesitant about prices, said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "While I expect neither a price reduction, nor another year of record-pace price gains, the market will see more inventory in 2022 and that will help some consumers with affordability," he said.

--Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed contract transaction declines month-over-month. The index dropped the most in the Midwest, by 6.3%; followed by the West, where signings decreased 2.2%. Declines were less pronounced in the South and the Northeast, with pending home sales falling by 0.7% and 0.1% on month, respectively.

