    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 12/29 04:49:13 pm
4793.91 PTS   +0.16%
U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in November -- NAR

12/29/2021 | 10:15am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. fell in November following a sharp gain the previous month, data from the National Association of Realtors showed Wednesday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a leading indicator of home sales based on contract signings, decreased 2.2% to 122.4 in November compared with the previous month.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected sales to increase 0.8%.

--Pending home sales in November were 2.7% lower compared with the same month a year earlier.

--The decline in sales could be attributed to low housing supply and buyers being hesitant about prices, said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "While I expect neither a price reduction, nor another year of record-pace price gains, the market will see more inventory in 2022 and that will help some consumers with affordability," he said.

--Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed contract transaction declines month-over-month. The index dropped the most in the Midwest, by 6.3%; followed by the West, where signings decreased 2.2%. Declines were less pronounced in the South and the Northeast, with pending home sales falling by 0.7% and 0.1% on month, respectively.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1014ET

All news about S&P 500
09:35aWall Street opens flat amid thin volumes
RE
09:16aWall Street Poised For Flat Open Amid Thin Holiday Trading
MT
08:28aUS Stock Futures Steady After Mixed Trading Session
MT
08:25aUS Futures Steady After Mixed Trading Session
MT
08:17aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
08:12aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
02:17aChinese Shares Retreat; Risen Energy Slumps 5% on $7 Billion Investment Plan
MT
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Stall After Mixed Session on Wall Street
DJ
12:23aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Stall After -2-
DJ
12/28Ant Group Shutters Medical Aid Platform Xianghubao
MT
More news
Top / Flop S&P 500
