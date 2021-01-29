Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. SEC scolds investors as GameStop jumps, short-selling war resumes

01/29/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A GameStop store is seen in New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds, warning brokerages and the pack of social-media traders that it was watching for potential wrongdoing.

GameStop shares jumped, awarding retail investors the advantage in the latest round of their week-long slugfest against major financial institutions that had shorted the video game retailer.

The so-called "Reddit rally" has inflated stock prices for GameStop and other previously beaten-down companies that individual investors championed on social media forums.

GameStop surged 83% on Friday after brokers including Robinhood eased some restrictions on trading. On Thursday, GameStop shares slid following the trading halts from Robinhood and other trading apps, which drew outrage from politicians and calls for action from regulators.

Headphone maker Koss Corp more than doubled in value, although it and GameStop remained below peaks reached earlier this week.

Hedge funds and other short sellers had bruising week. GameStop short sellers endured mark-to-market losses of $19.75 billion so far this year, according to S3. Even so, the stock remained highly shorted with $11.2 billion short interest.

The SEC, traditionally cautious with public pronouncements, issued a rare joint statement from its acting chair and commissioners. It said it was working closely with other regulators and stock exchanges "to protect investors and to identify and pursue potential wrongdoing" and would "closely review actions ... that may disadvantage investors" or hinder their ability to trade stocks.

The showdown between small traders and professional short-sellers also drew scrutiny from lawmakers and President Joe Biden's administration. It is being probed by the New York Attorney General.

The battle has roiled global equity markets, as funds were forced to sell some of their best-performing stocks, including Apple Inc, to cover billions of dollars in losses on short positions. The benchmark S&P 500 was down 1% on Friday. [.N]

"The markets were vulnerable to a decline ... and this Reddit activity was the catalyst that sort of triggered the sell-off," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

On Reddit forum WallStreetBets, whose almost 6 million members are seen as having driven the trading, GameStop and AMC remained overwhelmingly favored stocks.

Others include AMC Entertainment and Express each up 60% on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond added 13%, Virgin Galactic was up 10%, and Nokia gained 6%. American Airlines fell 4% after a huge rally the prior session.

Since the start of the week, Blackberry Ltd more than doubled to touch a peak of $36 on Wednesday before easing back to $20.39 on Friday. [.TO] Silver continued a blistering rally.

Robinhood said on its website it was easing some restrictions, but still not allowing purchases of fractional shares in GameStop and 12 other companies, meaning smaller investors must bet more to buy-in further to the trade.

The brokerage was also maintaining numerical limits on the number of shares any one account could hold in each of the companies, further hampering players with existing positions from betting on more gains. It has said its hand was forced by the surge in market volatility.

Commission-free trading platform Freetrade said it disabled buy orders for U.S. stocks. The London-based startup's statement cited an unexpected decision from its foreign exchange provider and their bank to limit trade volumes.

Noted short-seller Andrew Left, who runs Citron Research and sparked the slugfest with his call against GameStop, handed the retail pack a victory with a YouTube video saying his company would no longer publish short-selling research. [L1N2K41KD]

"When we started Citron, it was to be against the establishment, but now we've actually become the establishment," Left said.

Facebook Inc temporarily took down a popular Wall Street discussion group, Robinhood Stock Traders.

For a full list of Reuters stories about the GameStop phenomenon, please see:

RETAIL DARLINGS

GameStop and other companies have said little about the volatility in their shares. GameStop did not reply to multiple requests for comment. AMC, BlackBerry and Koss did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other winners on Friday included Bitcoin which jumped as much as 14% to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk, who has a record of making market-moving comments, tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.

Robinhood said Friday it had temporarily disabled a feature on its app that allows users to buy crypto securities instantly.

The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, David Schwimmer, said regulators should watch out for market manipulation.

"We've seen disruption by new technology and social media in a number of other industries so in some ways it's not surprising to see it in financial markets," he said.

Central bank and government stimulus have propelled stock markets to record highs in recent weeks, encouraging a wave of retail investors who pushed trading volumes to new heights.

"I'm confident that these types of social channels have the potential to cause further disruption to the status quo and challenge the financial elite," said Paolo Ardoini, chief technology officer at cryptocurrency exchange, Bitfinex.

'FIND A NEW BROKER'

Robinhood has been one of the hottest venues in the retail-trading frenzy but its sudden curbs on buying set off online protests as the firm tapped credit lines to ensure it could continue trading.

The brokerage said it had raised more than $1 billion from its existing investors after high volumes and volatility of trading strained it this week.

A website on the short squeeze strategy set up by one WallStreetBets participant, http://isthesqueezesquoze.com/, told traders with Robinhood accounts to "find a new broker asap," listing rivals Vanguard, Ameritrade and Fidelity.

Both Ameritrade and Charles Schwab placed some restrictions on trade on Thursday. Fidelity says it has not limited trading in the stocks.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani, Medha Singh, Sruthi Shankar, Munsif Vengatill, Devik Jain and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru, Fergal Smith in Toronto, Anna Irrera, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Lewis Krauskopf, Chris Prentice and April Joyner in New York, Susan Heavey in Washington, Sujata Rao-Coverley, Tom Wilson and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Writing by Patrick Graham and Nick Zieminski; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and David Gregorio)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 38.59% 11.8599 Delayed Quote.307.08%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -6.41% 16.9004 Delayed Quote.14.77%
APPLE INC. -3.65% 132.1 Delayed Quote.7.06%
BITCOIN - EURO 1.94% 28128.275 Real-time Quote.16.84%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 1.90% 34139.12 Real-time Quote.16.00%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED -5.53% 17.78 Delayed Quote.273.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.70% 30056.23 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
FACEBOOK INC -2.18% 259.375 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
GAMESTOP CORP. 35.53% 255.7024 Delayed Quote.927.60%
KOSS CORPORATION 36.80% 55.24 Delayed Quote.1,586.05%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.77% 8686 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
NASDAQ 100 -1.90% 12954.386328 Delayed Quote.2.43%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.80% 13093.445304 Delayed Quote.2.97%
NOKIA OYJ 3.85% 3.964 Delayed Quote.21.14%
S&P 500 -1.64% 3722.79 Delayed Quote.0.83%
SILVER 2.30% 27.02 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
TESLA, INC. -5.11% 790.335 Delayed Quote.18.39%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -2.64% 52.295 Delayed Quote.1.32%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 3.60% 44.5601 Delayed Quote.81.67%
All news about S&P 500
02:41pSTREET COLOR : Global Calendar For Week Ending February 5
MT
02:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : UK trading app Freetrade disables orders to buy U.S..
RE
02:20pU.S. SEC scolds investors as GameStop jumps, short-selling war resumes
RE
02:18pSTREET COLOR : American Airlines Warns of Possible Future Layoff Notices Due to ..
MT
01:48pConsumer Sentiment Slides Below Expectations in January, Showing Relative Sta..
MT
01:40pConsumer Spending Falls for Second Straight Month in December Amid Resurging ..
MT
01:30pSTREET COLOR : Dallas Fed President Kaplan: First Quarter Growth Will Be 'Very C..
MT
01:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall as GameStop Frenzy Continues
DJ
01:25pSTREET COLOR : Street Reaction to December Pending Home Sales Index (-0.3% Est v..
MT
01:24pSTREET COLOR : Street Reaction to January Chicago PMI (63.8 vs 58.5 Est vs 59.5 ..
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
BIOGEN INC. 282.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.28%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC. 168.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.17%
WESTERN DIGITAL 55.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.94%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 12.435 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.41%
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS 228.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.02%
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 49.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.60%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 33.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.70%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 22.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.77%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 45.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.00%
RESMED, INC. 199.135 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.78%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ